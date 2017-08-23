Sacred Heart welcomes new teacher

Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomed a new teacher for the 2017-18 school year.

Kristen Schlueter

Sacred Heart’s new sixth-grade teacher is Kristen Schlueter of Dyersville. She attended the University of Northern Iowa, earning a degree in elementary education (K-6). Schlueter previously student taught fifth grade at Drexler Middle School in Farley, as well as second grade at Cascade Elementary. In her spare time she enjoys drawing, reading, line dancing, and listening to music.