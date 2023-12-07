Safety, security, and fun top 2023 GJCF

“We are sitting well at this point. We have some jobs to do around the grounds, but we’re ahead of schedule. Some things we can’t do until the week before the fair.”

Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli, in his second year as fair manager, is eagerly awaiting the start of the “Five Best Days of Summer.”

The 171st GJCF kicks off July 19 and ends July 23. Sneak-A-Peak night, Tuesday, July 18, offers free gate admission to all.

There are some big names in the music business coming to Monticello, Iowa, to perform at the GJCF. Shinedown will be here July 20; Pitbull performs on July 21; and Jon Pardi will be on stage July 22.

While tickets for all shows remain available, Gobeli noted that the amphitheater is “pretty well sold out” for those three nights at the fair.

“We have track and hillside tickets still available,” he offered. “For Pitbull, there is not much left on the track.”

There are some changes the public needs to be aware of at this year’s GJCF.

One is the clear bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medical and family-necessary items. Gobeli said this requirement is being requested by the entertainment for everyone’s safety and security.

“It streamlines the process at the entrances and it’s easier to search a clear bag,” he said.

While the clear bag policy is new for the GJCF, it is not new for the public who has no doubt attended a concert in the last year or so, or a sporting event.

Those who stand in line before 8 a.m. to have a prime spot on the free hillside typically bring bag chairs into the fairgrounds. While those will be permitted, you’re asked to only bring your chair into the gate, not the bag.

“It’s easier to open and check at the entrance if it’s out of the bag,” Gobeli said.

Each entrance into the fair (there are four gates) will also be equipped with a metal detector. Again, Gobeli said this security measure is an effort to meet the artists’ requests.

Some concert venues screen attendees at ticketed areas. That’s not feasible at the GJCF, especially along the free hillside. So instead, metal detectors will be placed at the entrances.

In addition, concert tickets and gate passes are all electronic this year, meaning attendees’ phones will be scanned at the gates, too.

“We’re seeing a lot of technology being used at our fair this year,” noted Gobeli.

From the manpower standpoint, additional fair workers were needed to meet these requirements, an added expense for the fair.

“It’s the world we live in,” Gobeli said.

Right inside the main gate, fairgoers can now purchase GJCF souvenirs and merchandise in the new merchandise trailer.

“Most fairs have a merchandise area,” Gobeli pointed out.

In the past, fair t-shirts, for example, were sold inside the fair office inside the Youth Development Center. Most people weren’t aware of that fact. The merchandise trailer will draw more attention to the special items available.

Overall, Gobeli said the momentum is up with a week remaining until the GJCF.

“It should be a great year!” he boasted. “We have a great grandstand line-up with a wide variety of genres. There’s something for just about everyone in the line-up. We worked hard for greater variety.”

As for whether some breaking news will be announced this year ahead of the 2024 GJCF, that remains to be seen…

“We have offers out,” is all Gobeli would say.