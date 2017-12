Four-year-old Bella Minnihan sat on Santa’s lap and told him of all the toys she wanted for Christmas.



Harper Smith and Max Luensman were the youngest visitors the morning of Dec. 9 to see Santa at City Hall in Monticello.



Evan Fitzpatrick was excited to see Santa Claus on Dec. 9. The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Santa to town for all to see. He will be back in Monticell on Dec. 12 and 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Photos by Kim Brooks