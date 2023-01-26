Schedule, Commencement to change

Two changes from scheduling traditions were approved for the 2023-24 school year by the Monticello School Board at its regular meeting Jan. 23.

First, the board approved a new high school bell schedule for next year. Instead of the block scheduling that has been in place at the high school for many years, in the fall MHS will begin a schedule that involves eight class periods per day, with each class meeting every day.

The class periods will be either 47 or 49 minutes, as opposed to the current schedule that includes 90-minute classes, and some classes, called “skinnies,” that are 45 minutes long.

The other change is part of the 2023-24 school calendar that was approved Monday. Starting in 2024, Commencement will no longer be on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, but will be a week earlier. This does not affect this year’s Commencement – still set for May 28 – but for the Class of 2024, it will be on Sunday, May 19.

The bell schedule generated most of the discussion on Monday. Among those speaking against the change was Kendall Siebels, a sophomore at MHS, who said she had concerns about getting her work done while participating in multiple extra-curricular activities under the new schedule.

“Block scheduling allows me to stagger my work,” Siebels told the board. “I think (the change) would make it harder for me to get my best work in. I think it would add to my workload.”

Dave Melchert also spoke to the board, saying his now-grown children would have struggled in high school without block scheduling. The 90-minute periods, he argued, allow students to get help with their homework before they go home.

High school principal Nick Schauf mentioned some of the advantages he thought the new schedule would bring, especially continuous progress by meeting every day. He said many students find 90 minutes too long to stay focused, and that the free time the blocks sometimes create can lead to behavioral problems.

The board voted 3-1 to approve the bell schedule, with Mark Rieken voting against. Board member Amanda Brenneman was absent.

Regarding the school calendar, and the Commencement change, the board held a public hearing prior to the meeting, but no public comments were made, and there were no comments against the change made during the meeting.

In other board business:

• The board heard a report from curriculum director Robyn Ponder regarding recent FAST testing results. Ponder handed out a chart showing that the district had shown improvement in most areas from the fall of 2022 to the winter of 2023. The biggest jump came from Shannon students, who went from 63 percent at the benchmark to 75 percent.

• The board accepted the fiscal year 2022 audit from Anderson, Larkin and Co., P.S.

• The board approved the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization for Monticello High School.

• The board approved the high school registration handbook.

• The board approved the Jones County Regional Center/Kirkwood programs of study.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved some personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Angie Cashner and Stacy Vandenberghe as special education child specific associates at the high school.

Appointments – The board approved the list of spring non-teaching coches and volunteers.

Stipend/recruiting bonus – For Shannon Guyer, yhe board approved a $5,000 special education stipend for the second semester, and a $1,000 recruiting bonus for recruiting Makenna Patterson.