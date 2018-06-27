School board ponders relocation of softball diamonds

Does the Monticello Community School District lose a practice football field or one of two practice soccer fields?

That was the question proposed to the School Board during their June 25 meeting concerning relocation of the two varsity/JV softball fields.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger explained that where the softball fields sit today, the site is too close to the proposed middle school addition. And should there be future development of a K-4 addition, the fields would definitely have to go.