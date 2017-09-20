School board results across Jones Co.

The three candidates running for Monticello School Board were all elected to office during the Sept. 12 School Board Elections.

Three seats were open on the MCSD Board. Incumbent Bud Johnson ran unopposed and received 244 votes, including eight absentee votes. Craig Stadtmueller received 357 votes, including 10 absentees. Mandy Norton received 315 votes, including six absentees. The new school board will meet on Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m.

There were a total of 26 write-ins, several receiving multiple votes.