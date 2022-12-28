School choice, funding are forum topics

Rep. Steven Bradley (R-Cascade) heard dozens of comments and offered his take on Iowa’s biggest education-related issues, during a legislative forum Dec. 19 at Monticello High School.

Bradley was the only legislator able to attend, and spent an hour listening to and responding to constituents’ and educators’ concerns. The event was part of the Monticello School Board’s regular meeting, which had been moved from its usual fourth-Monday spot because of the holidays.

Bradley said that several issues would be part of the upcoming session of the Iowa legislature, including school choice, alternate teachers’ licenses, safety in schools, and repealing some of the regulations school boards deal with in handling funds.

School choice, he said, “is going to be the hot topic at the upcoming session.

“It’s the governor’s number one priority,” Bradley said.

Not surprisingly, school choice also drew the most comments from those in attendance, who included board members, school teachers and staff members, and interested citizens – about 20 people in all.

Bradley said that while he didn’t know what would eventually be in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill, he commented on the bill Reynolds was pushing at the last session.

“It would only affect 10,000 students, all low-income,” he said. It wouldn’t affect our counties here, much. It would probably affect only your bigger metropolitan areas.”

At least two of those who spoke disagreed.

“I want to be sure we’re clear on school choice,” Mary Melchert said. “Every parent has school choice.”

She went on to list those choices, including public, private, online academies, home schooling and private tutors.

School choice, Melchert added, “is going to take money away (from public schools). It has to, because that’s the only way she’s going to be able to fund it. That leaves less money for us to do more and more.”

Angie Kurt-Sconsa, a teacher who is also president of the Monticello Education Association, agreed with Melchert.

“I don’t think we can say it doesn’t affect us here,” Kurt-Sconsa said. “I urge you to really look at the numbers, and the amount of money it’s diverting from public education. Because just those 10,000 students last time (in the bill) she was pushing was $55 million diverting from public education.”

Todd Hospodarsky added: “I have a problem with public dollars going to a private entity in general.”

Board member Mark Rieken said, “I’m in favor of (school choice). One of the important things in getting it right is the distinction between vouchers and Educational Savings Accounts, and I’m definitely in favor of the Educational Savings Accounts, to let parents really control that.

“I think school choice is a need in the state, and I encourage you to keep moving forward with that.”

Tony Amsler said that if public funds would go to private schools, those schools should have to meet requirements similar to those the public schools face.

He then read off a list of things private schools are not currently required by law to do, such as hiring Iowa-licensed teachers, conducting background checks for employees, sharing test results with the public, holding public meetings, and more.

Regarding the statewide shortage of teachers, Bradley said the legislature would be looking at alternate teaching licenses, as well as expanding Operation Sharing, which enables districts to share teachers where needed.

“I applaud the effort to try to look at Operation Sharing,” former MHS principal and Grant Wood Area Education Agency member Keith Stamp said.

“With the licensure thing, I don’t disagree it needs to be looked at,” Stamp added. “I just caution you to be careful. We need to be sure we have highly-trained educators.”

Another topic was school funding. Superintendent Brian Jaeger said the funding offered by the state in recent years – last year’s was a 2.5 percent increase – was not keeping up with the rising costs districts face, particularly in the areas of gas, natural gas, diesel fuel and electricity.

“That has to be a consideration when trying to set this number,” Jaeger said. “We need help to try to manage some of this.”

Bradley said 58 percent of the state’s budget goes to education.

In other board business:

The board then conducted its regular meeting. In the only action item, the board tables appointing a member to the Jones County Conference Board, since two of its members, John Schlarmann and Mandy Norton, were not present.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items:

Resignations – Stacie Breitbach as varsity volleyball coach, and Staci Klocke as special education child specific associate.

Appointments – Ashley Moyer as special education program associate at the high school, and Lauren Shady as special education child specific associate at the middle school.

Transfer – Todd Norton from assistant boys soccer coach to head varsity boys soccer coach.