School district works to fill positions

The Monticello Community School District continues to work to fill its teacher, associate and other positions as the 2022-23 school year approaches.

To that end, several personnel items were approved during the board’s regular meeting July 18.

Every personnel item the board approved Monday was part of the consent agenda. Among them were these:

Appointments – Michael Mott as middle school counselor, Alison Hutchins as district-wide EL teacher, Mikel Millsap as school social worker (shared with Anamosa), Kathy Larson as K-12 counseling curricular lead, Stacey Miller as grade 5-8 math curricular lead, Tricia Lambert as grade K-6 science curricular lead, Rebecca DeWitte as high school mentor, Shannon Guyer as district-wide mentor facilitator and middle school mentor, Tanya Manternach as high school mentor, Mary Jane Maher as middle school mentor, Abby Ritze, Stacy Campbell and Tricia Lambert as elementary school mentors, Rebecca DeWitt as district-wide critical friend, Kim Carlson as high school critical friend, Mackenzie Dietiker, Stacey Miller and Callie Smith as middle school critical friends; Tim Burrow as night custodian, Katie Farrowe and Trish Schmid as August Academy associates, and Jamie Fuhrmeister as high school volunteer football coach.

Resignation – Bret McDonald as varsity softball coach.

The critical friend position is an extension of the mentor position. Whereas mentors work with first-year teachers, critical friends work with teachers who have previous experience.

In other board business:

The board approved the list of fall and winter coaches/sponsors as well as volunteers for most extra-curricular positions, including football, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading, dance, strength and conditioning, speed and agility, boys basketball, girls basketball and speech.

Monday’s meeting also saw the approval of a lease agreement between the Monticello district and Kirkwood Community College. The agreement allows the district to use five rooms at the Jones Regional Education Center for the Alternative High School.