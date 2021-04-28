School Foundation extends online fundraiser

You still have a chance to purchase several items that have been donated to the Monticello School Foundation.

The Foundation has extended its online support and that of the Monticello Community School District teachers and staff’s wish list items. The online site will remain open through May 14.

The Foundation raises money to “supplement the school district’s ability to provide excellent opportunities for all students.”

Due to the pandemic, the Foundation was forced to think creatively. Instead of hosting its annual in-person Tailgate Party and Alumni Reunion, they chose to sell auction-type items online.

You can also visit the Monticello School Foundation’s Facebook page to watch many videos made by the staff throughout the district, showcasing the various needs on their wish lists.

Items still up for purchase include:

• Spaghetti dinner for 10-20 people, donated by Darrell’s A Family Tradition

• 40-inch Samsung smart TV, donated by REM Electric

• Basket of 12 bottles of wine, donated by Dr. Rich and LuAnn Wolken

• Silver bracelet with four bezel set, semi-precious stones, donated by Keleher’s Jewelry

• Basket for Jellystone Campground, canoe rental, gift cards, and other items, donated by Above & Beyond

• Scentsy basket, donated by Erin Dietz

• Two football sideline passes for one home game, donated by Football Coach Wes Wilson

• Girls track autographed jersey and infield passes for the May 4 track meet at Monticello, donated by Girls Track Coach Val Lynn

• 2021 boys basketball collector items, donated by Boys Basketball Coach Tim Lambert

• Girls basketball posters and vintage jersey, donated by Girls Basketball Coach Donnie Kremer

There are still over 20 wish list items in need of fulfilling. If you’d rather not donate the full $250 toward a wish list item, the Foundation is accepting any amount, designated toward a specific teacher’s item. Those donations can be made via check, noting the teacher of your choice, or Pay Pal.

You can view the auction and wish list items by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/monticellocommunityschoolfoundation.

If you’re experiencing issues utilizing the website, contact Foundation members Steve Williams at 319-465-3942 or Audrey Savage at 319-465-5921.