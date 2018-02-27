School Foundation to honor Randolph for years of service

Every year the Monticello School District Foundation honors one of its own for their hard work and dedication toward the Foundation’s efforts in helping to sustain and further education of Monticello’s students. This year on Saturday, March 3, the Foundation is honoring long-term board member and volunteer Creighton Randolph.

Having served the Foundation for 23 years now, Randolph said it’s time to step aside to let someone else fill his shoes on the 12-member board.

“It’s something I’ve thought of for the last year or two,” he admitted.