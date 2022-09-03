School Foundation honors ‘Hoppy’ for 49 years of service

“He’s the only person I know who has retired from the district, twice.”

Retired Monticello High School principal, Joan Young, was present at the Monticello School District Foundation Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion to help the community honor Rick “Happy” Wright for his 49 years of service and dedication to the Monticello Community School District.

Young’s words speak the truth… Wright stepped down as a full-time school bus driver in 2018. He still offers his services to the district by driving to Hiawatha to pick up food for the school’s Back Pack Program. He also subs as a driver on occasion.

“He is never afraid of helping out wherever and whenever he was needed,” praised Young.

Having known Wright for 20 years, Young said he always came into the schools with gum, hugs, and homemade treats made by his wife, Carol.

Wright’s initial, long-time bus route included the outskirts of Onslow, Center Junction, and the county home.

His very first athletic event was in 1970, driving the girls basketball team and Coach Bob Mullen to Davenport.

Some of the fieldtrips Wright drove to included destinations such as the St. Louis Zoo, Chicago museums, Minneapolis, and Des Moines.

Aside from driving bus over the years, Wright also delivered mail to the various school buildings throughout the community. He assisted the MCSD Maintenance and Grounds Department, mowed and trimmed the district lawns, and took special care of the football field before a Friday night home game.

“He even pulled a visiting team’s vehicle out of the mud after a football game,” recalled Young.

She said Wright also drove sick students home from school in the middle of the day.

Some of Wright’s list of accolades include the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Award in 2011, and the Iowa Football Coaches Association Distinguish Service Award in 2019.

Several of Wright’s co-workers, friends, and neighbors also offered some of their fond “Hoppy” memories…

Ed Goldsmith, a relative of Wright’s, recalls revering the man since he was a kid.

“Back in the ‘50s, the Goldsmith and Wright family farms were next to each other,” read Young from Goldsmith’s submission.

He said he looked up to Wright because of his service to the county during the Korean War. He loved watching Wright play ball for the Monticello Cubs after his return from the service.

“He was the best ballplayer.”

Then, when Wright became a local police officer, Goldsmith thought he might be able to get away with anything.

“He was my ‘Marshall Dillon’ (Gunsmoke). I could always count on my buddy Rick on the Monticello Police Force. Little did I know that did me no good because Louie Soppe would always catch me,” joked Goldsmith.

A friend of Bob Abeling, former MCSD Transportation director, sent a story about the time she drove through Monticello 25 years ago, and Wright helped her, at no cost, in changing her tire.

“I included a small check for the tire,” the gal shared of sending Wright money once she returned to Cedar Falls. “My check was returned to me with a note from Rick. I couldn’t thank him enough. He came in after hour to help a stranger, did the work, and did not charge a thing. I have never forgotten that moment or of Rick’s act of kindness.”

Judy and Mike Hayens’ three children rode Wright’s bus for years to and from school. Hayen recalled having tears in her eyes when she sent her son, Dylan, to kindergarten on the first day of school.

“I knew my kids were safe with you and that you would do anything for them. I’m sure others feel the same,” Judy said.

Maintenance staff member Laurie Hermsen shared words to live by that Wright once said to her: “His favorite quote was always ‘work smarter, not harder.’ I find myself saying this to other people now. Your wisdom, knowledge and your heart have touched many lives and will continue for many years because of the impact that you’ve made.”

“What does Hoppy love?” proposed Young. “He loves his wife, Carol, of 62 years; his daughters and sons-in-law, especially his daughter Cindy who watches from heaven. He loves sweets. He loves the Monticello Panthers. He loves his God and his country and is a living example of the kind of person that we should all strive to be.”

In an interview with Wright prior to the Foundation dinner, he said after his law enforcement career and running the family farm, “He needed something to do,” in reference to applying for a job as a school district bus driver.

When Wright started working for the MCSD, the Transportation Supervisor at the time was Carl Schneider. Over the years, he’s also worked for Bob Abeling and now Mike Wink.

Wright has seen so many generations of families grow up throughout his 49 years of service. He’s also enjoyed working with the wonderful teachers, staff members, administrators, and school secretaries over the years.

“I worked with 10 school superintendents,” he said.

But, his fond memories will always be the kids.

“It’s interesting being around kids,” he said. “They keep you young.”

Young read a thank-you to the crowd at the Foundation dinner on behalf of the Wrights.

“I’m humbled and honored to be receiving this award. I want to thank the Foundation Board members for the great work they do to make Monticello schools one of the best in the State of Iowa. I want to share this award with all of my former and present bus drivers who take your kids to school and all of their activities and bring them home safe at night.”