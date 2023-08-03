School Foundation honors Hannas for long-time commitment to education

Dr. Phil and Marilyn Hanna, members of the Monticello community since June 1974, were the evening’s honorees on March 4 at the Monticello School District Foundation.

Phil has been active with the Foundation and serving on the board since 2013, having served as both vice president and president.

Still serving on the board, Phil found out about the honor at a Foundation meeting.

“They blindsided him,” Marilyn said. “Meanwhile he was nominating others.”

Phil said his immediate reaction was, “Why us? We don’t do it for that (the recognition).”

Phil got involved in the Foundation after simply being asked by long-time Foundation board member, the late Winnie Williams.

“He was newly retired,” Marilyn recalled at the time.

“She (Winnie) asked me if I would make something for the auction,” Phil said, knowing of his handy woodworking skills.

His first item he made and donated was a wooden serving tray. Each year since, Phil has made something for the Foundation auction; this year it was a wine cabinet.

“I pretty much make something every year,” he said. “It’s our way of giving back; I have a talent, why not share it?”

Foundation Board President Annette Smith highlighted the Hannas’ service to not only the school district, but to the Monticello community as a whole.

“We want to honor two someones who are near and dear to all of us,” she said. “This year’s honorees are well known to everyone. We trusted our animals to one, and our healthcare to the other. Dr. Phil and Marilyn Hanna have been staples in our community for decades.”

The couple moved to Monticello when Phil secured a job with the Monticello Veterinary Clinic.

“I interviewed and they invited me to work here in the same day,” he laughed.

However, the Hannas had some history in the community prior to becoming residents. Marilyn’s parents banked with the Monticello State Bank as Linn County farmers.

“We’ve always felt so comfortable here,” she said.

The couple’s four kids all graduated from MHS; their grandkids graduated from here, and some still attend school here. Much of the family was on hand March 4 as the Hannas were recognized.

The many groups and organizations that the Hannas have been involved in include: Beta Club, P.E.O., Jones Regional Medical Center Board, Lions Club, school board, ambulance board, Camp Fire, United Church of Monticello, and MOPS (now Jones County Moms).

Phil served on the school board from 1990-99 when the new high school was built.

His support of the district and education continues still today as he visits the fifth-grade science class to teach the kids about the heart and lungs. This is something has been doing for many years, since his oldest grandchild, Luke, now 21, was in fifth grade. This year, their last grandchild, Brady, who’s in fifth grade, invited Phil back.

Phil even drove to Dubuque to speak to a grandson’s class.

“Monticello offers a good education and great extra-curricular activities,” praised Marilyn. “A lot of kids come back after college. To farm, start a business, work locally, and give back to the community.”

About 15 years ago, when their daughters were starting families of their own, Marilyn helped in the launch of Jones County Moms, still going today.

“It started at my dining room table,” she recalled.

Two of her daughters were involved in mom groups in Mount Vernon and Dubuque and thought Jones County needed one of its own.

“The ladies develop friendships they remain close to,” Marilyn said.

When the Hannas moved to Monticello, Marilyn was a young mom and didn’t know anyone. She said the group helps young families make friends, form connections, and get acquainted in the community.

“I really enjoy it,” Marilyn said fondly, now serving as a “mentor mom.” “When we moved here, we relied on others to form connections. You need people to lean on for help.”

“When you need someone to volunteer their time to a project in Monticello, these are faithful two people,” Smith praised. “Countless hours have been dedicated to our community. As parents, they have been steadfast in creating a strong bond with their kids and grandkids. The Hannas have truly been a blessing in many ways.”

“We don’t know how to say no,” joked Phil of their volunteer service.

“We enjoy it,” added Marilyn.

The Hannas said the Foundation’s recognition is an honor and quite humbling.