School Foundation raises $30,000 to benefit the MCSD students

Many Monticello High School alumni; Monticello Community School District teachers, staff, and administrators; many parents and grandparents; and members of the community gathered together to support and raise money for the MCSD.

The 18th Annual Monticello School District Foundation Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion was held on March 4. The silent and live auction, ticket sales, 50/50 raffle, and cash drawing combined to raise roughly $32,000 for the students of the MCSD.

For over 30 years, the Foundation has been helping the district meet the needs of the schools. From 1992 through 2022, the Foundation contributed over $940,000 to enhance educational opportunities for the students in grades K-12.

The dinner also welcomes MHS alumni. This year, classes ending in “3” were honored, including several who will be graduating this year in 2023.

The meal was catered and served by La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Monticello. The Monticello Chamber board members and volunteers sold beverages throughout the evening, with proceeds going to both the Foundation and the chamber.

“This is really a big night for all of us,” shared Foundation Board President Annette Smith. “Many of us are involved in the school, went to this school, have kids in the school, have grandkids in the school, or you taught in the school. It’s so important tonight to remind all of us that we’re in this together, to help the kids with equipment, supplies, and everything that they need.”

Speaking of needs, the popular Teachers’ Wishing Wall allowed attendees to purchase specific items for a specific teacher or just donate in general to a larger purchase.

The evening was emceed by MHS senior Bella Mullen and sophomore Kendall Siebels. They encouraged people to check on their silent bids, offered commentary throughout the event, and assisted auctioneer Bryan Britt on stage as they highlighted each of the 17 live auction items up for bid.

Lucy Maddock, a senior at MHS, was the special guest, sharing her musical talents with a full house as she performed “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.” Maddock took on the role of Ariel in the school’s November musical.

A 50/50 raffle took place, with Carrie Yates, a School Foundation board member, willing the pot totaling $275. Yates generously donated her winnings to both the Foundation and the Austin Strong Foundation.

The cash drawing, sponsored by Ohnward Bank & Trust, contained $250. The winning name drawn was Ryan Toenjes, whose wife, Nancy, is the high school Family and Consumer Science teacher. Toenjes also donated the pot back to the School Foundation.

Several hot items were on the live auction. A MCSD quilt made by June Fellinger, containing t-shirts of various school athletic teams, went for $525. The Louisiana Crab Boil Dinner and Pontoon Ride on Lake Delhi, donated by Dr. Phil and Marlin Hanna and Schneiter Insurance & Financial Solutions (Jackie and Ron Schneiter), went for $1,000. The Panther colored red and black handcrafted fishing pole with casting reel and custom lure, donated and made by Dave and Janeece Lasley, Jerry and Diane Haag, and Bill Buckner, went for $730. Four tickets to a Journey concert in Des Moines went for $1,175.

All of the expenses associated with the Foundation’s annual event, along with all of the silent/live auction items, were donated or covered by donors. This means that 100 percent of the evening’s proceeds goes to the MCSD.

The Foundation’s motto: “To provide funding for projects and programs not funded by usual school budgets, with emphasis on academic areas.”