School Foundation raises $32,500 for the MCSD

The Monticello School District Foundation welcomed several Monticello High School alumni to their 20th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion on March 1.

This year’s theme was “Making it Happen…Overdrive in 2025.”

“We want to thank our generous donors,” expressed School Foundation past-president Annette Smith. “We all know why we’re here tonight. We need your help to ensure we can continue to drive our students to their peak performance. So for 2025, we’re kicking it in overdrive!”

The Foundation honored those classes who graduated in years ending in “5.” Those classes included the Class of 1945, the Class of 1965, and several members from the Class of 1975. The Class of 1970 was also represented.

Also in attendance that evening were Monticello Community School District (MCSD) staff, teachers, and administrators; parents and grandparents of students; members of the Monticello community; and volunteers with the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC).

The event included a silent and live auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a cash drawing, all in an effort to raise money for the teachers and students of the MCSD. Arnulfo Arriaga was the winner of both the raffle and cash drawing. The proceeds in total brought in $32,500 for the students of the MCSD.

Since the Foundation’s inception in 1992, they have been able to support over $1 million in school projects for grades K-12. In 2024 alone, the Foundation contributed over $44,000 in helping to upgrade the district’s career technology education programs in the following areas: Family Consumer Science, Industrial Technology, and agricultural curriculum.

This year again, MHS alumni contributed many items to both the silent and live auctions. Wanting to attract more MHS alumni, the Foundation sought out special items made by the alumni themselves.

Some of those items included: A Homemade beer and smoked barbeque party, handmade wooden plaques, paintings, an iron sculpture, and more.

The meal for the evening was catered by The Market at the Tap, owned by Foundation board member Audrey Savage. The Monticello Chamber volunteers staffed the beverage tent.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by MHS Band Director Tony Butterworth and sophomore Alan Arriaga-Rangel with a couple of jazz selections.

The evening’s auctioneer was Elliott Siefert.

The Foundation sought bids at $25 each to help raise money for a new MCSD Panther mascot. Over $1,000 was raised.

Several items on the live auction brought in high bids throughout the night…

A taco party for 16 people, donated by La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant went for $500; a case of wine, donated by Dr. Richard and LuAnn Wolken went for $325; both the police car ride and fire truck ride, donated by the Monticello Police and Fire Departments, went for $200 each; two hand-painted bricks from the old MS/HS, painted and donated by Donita Hageman, sold for $300 each; the solid red oak bookcase, made and donated by Phil Hanna, went for $450; the homemade beer and BBQ package, donated by MHS alumni Brad Slauson and Aaron Shoop, sold for $1,200; the fishing pole, rod, and lures, donated by Dave and Janeece Lasley and Jerry and Dianne Haag, went for $650; the “Taste of Italy” dinner cruise on Lake Delhi, donated by Schneiter Insurance and Phil and Marilyn Hanna, went for $600; the handcrafted quilt, donated by Kelly Herren, sold for $750.

One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to the MCSD.

The Foundation’s motto: “To provide funding for projects and programs not funded by usual school budgets, with emphasis on academic areas.”