School Foundation raises over $38,000

It was a year of celebrations at this year’s Monticello School District Foundation Tailgate Party and Alumni Reunion.

Those in attendance included Monticello High School alumni; Monticello Community School District (MCSD) staff, teachers, administrators; parents and grandparents of MCSD students; members of the Monticello community; and volunteers with the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event included a silent and live auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a cash drawing, all in an effort to raise money for the teachers and students of the MCSD. The proceeds in total brought in over $38,000 for the students of the MCSD.

Since the Foundation’s inception in 1992, they have been able to support $1,017,700.37 in school projects for grades K-12. In the more recent years, those have included $65,100 for curriculum, $5,800 for video screens, $3,000 for Chromebook covers, $4,100 for keyboards, and $1,165 for teacher appreciation.

This year’s Tailgate Party and Alumni Reunion recognized the MHS classes ending in “4.” Pauline Antons and Nedra Hanken were at the event representing the Class of 1944. Terry Ward and David Savage are members of the Class of 1964. Roman Manternach is a member of the Class of 1974, celebrating their 50th class reunion this year.

“Tell your friends and your classmates that we want you to all come and be honored,” urged Foundation Board President Annette Smith.

Smith paid special recognition to several long-time members and supporters of the Foundation who passed away in 2023 and 2024: Bob Goodyear, Marjorie Lubben, Nancy Williams (wife of Foundation member Steve Williams), and Roman Welter.

“Roman started the challenge that became the Monticello School Foundation,” shared Smith. “Had he not offered the acres of walnut trees and set out a challenge to the community of Monticello, we would not be where we are today all these years later.”

The room filled with a round of applause in memory of those who left an impact on the Foundation.

This year, something new was added to the silent and live auctions. Wanting to attract more MHS alumni, the Foundation sought out special items made by the alumni themselves.

“Our community is blessed that people really dig deep to donate time, money, merchandise,” noted Smith. “This year, we wanted to make sure that we recognized our alumni. These are all items that they made. They don’t have brick and mortar stores.”

Some of those items included: Homemade beer, wood carving, jewelry making, t-shirt printing, growing flowers/arrangements, etc.

“Share the word because we want to continue doing this alumni table. We want to recognize as many people as we can,” Smith said.

The meal for the evening was catered by La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. The Monticello Chamber volunteers staffed the beverage tent, with proceeds being split between the chamber and the Foundation.

The evening was emceed by MHS junior Kendall Siebels and Class of 2023 graduate Bella Mullen.

Special entertainment was provided by Siebels, Mullen, and Monticello Express Sports Editor Pete Temple. Temple took the Beach Boys’ song “Be True To Your School” and changed the lyrics to reflect the School Foundation. For instance, the chorus read: “Be true to your school, and start spending your dough. Winning auctions is cool, and it helps the fund to grow. Be true to your school.”

The evening’s auctioneer was Elliott Siefert.

Several items on the live auction brought in high bids; a few were then reauctioned to bring in even more money for the Foundation.

The fishing rod, reel, and lures, donated by Dave and Janeece Lasley, Jerry and Diane Haag, and Bill Buckner had a winning bid of $375. The taco bar and margaritas for 16 people donated by La Hacienda saw a bid of $500. A handcrafted oak standing mirror made and donated by Dr. Phil Hanna had a high bid of $775. The pontoon ride and taste of Spain dinner, donated by Phil and Marilyn Hanna and Jackie Schneiter Insurance, brought in $1,500. A handcrafted oak rocking chair, from an anonymous donor, saw a high bid of $725 and was reauctioned at $300. An original brick from the demolished middle school/high school featuring a painting of the school by Donita Hagemann, saw $925.

One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to the MCSD.

The Foundation’s motto: “To provide funding for projects and programs not funded by usual school budgets, with emphasis on academic areas.”