School Foundation seeks MHS alumni products

The Monticello School Foundation is seeking Monticello High School alumni with a local business, product, hobby, creation, store, etc. The Foundation plans to feature these individuals and their products at a special table dedicated to MHS alumni at the 18th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion.

The date for the event will be Saturday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Berndes Center.

To reach out to the Foundation, message their Facebook page: “Monticello School Foundation.”