School Foundation Tailgate Party, March 1

Calling all Monticello Community School District (MCSD) alumni from the classes of 2015, 2005, 1995, 1985, 1975, etc. This is your year to not only celebrate a milestone class reunion, but to do so while supporting the Monticello School Foundation!

This year’s theme for the 20th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion is “Making It Happen…Overdrive in 2025.” Come enjoy a relaxing evening in your Panther red and black and help raise funds for the future of the MCSD.

"We're proud to be at this point with the Foundation," expressed past-president Annette Smith of their 20th anniversary. "We've accomplished a lot over the years and continue to accomplish a lot."

Smith said the theme is also a way to recognize all that the City of Monticello has to offer, from the schools to the library, Parks and Rec, community services and amenities like parks, etc.

"The entire town drives these services," she said. "We want to recognize that Monticello has so much to offer for quality of life. The same pertains to what Monticello has to offer our faculty and administration, educational needs at all levels.

"Since the building of our high school and our state-of-the-art middle school, we find ourselves in overdrive with now creating that same level of learning with the building of our new elementary school, to be added to the current campus."

The event will take place on Saturday, March 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Monticello Berndes Center. Tickets are $30 each; $15 for teachers/staff.

The mission of the School Foundation is “to secure funds from sources other than the traditional methods of taxation” in support of the MCSD.

Over the last 30-plus years, the Foundation has donated over $1 million to the district.

The Tailgate Party is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser every year. They also host the 9-hole Foundation Golf Outing in Memory of Richmond Kromminga every summer, too (this year on Aug. 2).

Following last year, the Foundation was able to support major purchases for the music and social studies departments:

• iPads for the elementary students

• Curriculum and textbooks for the high school

"Education is unique in that it used to be textbooks, then one-on-one," said Foundation President Jon Kyte. "Now it's hybrid (a combination of both). We've helped to fund curriculum requests for both technology and books."

"As we plan our 20th annual event," Smith said, "we are more aware than ever of the ever-changing needs in education."

Aside from bidding on live and silent auction items, attendees at the Tailgate Party can also purchase specific items for teachers from their wish lists. A wall of wishes ranging from $10 to $250 allows attendees to pick one wish or bundle several wishes together.

"Education and curriculum are ever evolving," Kyte said. "Teachers look for ways to purchase updated materials needed in their classrooms."

"As a Foundation," added Smith, "we strive to fulfill as many teacher/staff needs as possible."

This year, several teachers made videos explaining their wish list requests and how they will benefit their students and classroom. Those videos will soon be released on the School Foundation Facebook page.

Kyte has been instrumental in setting up a convenient way for people to purchase wish list items through “Signup Genius.” (See sidebar for more information.)

The Foundation board encourages MCSD teachers and staff to attend the Tailgate event.

"Faculty participation goes a long way," urged Smith. "If people have questions about a wish list item, they can go directly to the source."

The Foundation always honors and thanks someone (a couple or a family) who have supported the Foundation, the MCSD, and have dedicated their years to education. This year’s honorees will be the Harms family: John and Kathy, their daughter Katie, and the matriarch Ruth Harms.

"They have each, in their own ways, played a pivotal role in our local education," praised Smith of the Harms family, "through teaching, supporting, and driving the students' needs. Their lifelong efforts have been essential in keeping the needs of teachers and students at the forefront."

"Katie, who began her education right here in Monticello, has been able to design our school facilities."

The Foundation has been working for the last couple of years to help raise money for a new MCSD Panther mascot costume.

"The one we have now is older than old," Smith said.

"I think it's been around since I was in school," Kyte joked.

During the Tailgate Party, the Foundation will be asking people for bids to go toward the mascot purchase.

The Tailgate Party meal will be provided by Market at the Tap with tailgate-themed food items.

Volunteers with the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce will be manning the beverage booth for the evening, with proceeds going to both the chamber and the Foundation.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle taking place.

Elliott Siefert is the auctioneer again this year.

For a third year in a row, the Foundation is asking alumni to donate something they created or made to be featured on a special table as part of the silent auction.

"We're working on ways to grow the alumni items and the more people know about it, the more interest it gets," Kyte said.

"All levels of giving are important," added Smith. "The development and addition of the Alumni Reunion aspect of the evening began several years ago. The alumni of the MCSD have carved out an interesting and productive lives from the background they received in Monticello schools."

Providing special entertainment throughout the evening will be the Monticello High School Jazz Band.

Tickets for the Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion must be purchased by Feb. 21. If you have an item to donate to the auction or if you’re an alum who would like to share your creation, contact a Foundation Board member by the 21st.

Visit “Monticello School Foundation” on Facebook for a sneak peak of auction items.

The Monticello School Foundation Teacher Wish List is available online. You can purchase items on teachers’ wish lists from now until March 14. If you cannot attend the Foundation event, there’s still an opportunity to support the MCSD.

By visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/2025TEACHERWISHLIST, you’ll find a tab for each school building and the teachers listed alphabetically, along with their purchase requests.

The website offers information on paying for the items through PayPal or mailing in a check. There is also a link for general monetary contributions to the Foundation.