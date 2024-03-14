School Foundation Tailgate Party, March 23

Calling all Monticello High School alumni from the classes of 2014, 2004, 1994, 1984, 1974, 1964, 1954, etc. … This is your year to not only celebrate a milestone class reunion, but to do so while supporting the Monticello School Foundation!

This year’s theme for the 19th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion is “Get Your Foot in the Door 2024.”

“We’ve sent out notes and invites to alumni, hitting up those whose classes will be recognized this year,” said Kris Riley, Foundation Board member.

“We even had someone from the Class of 1944 purchase a ticket,” noted Foundation President Annette Smith.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each; $15 for teachers/staff.

The mission of the School Foundation is “to secure funds from sources other than the traditional methods of taxation” in support of the Monticello Community School District.

Over the last 35 years, the Foundation has donated approximately $1 million to the district.

The Tailgate Party is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser every year. They also host the Foundation Golf Outing in Memory of Richmond Kromminga every summer, too (this year on Aug. 3).

Following last year’s event, the Foundation was able to support major purchases for the music and social studies departments:

• Middle school S.S. supplemental materials (atlases and desk maps)

• High school history textbooks and online access

• Guitars

• Xylophones

• Ukuleles

• Electric keyboards and orba

Aside from bidding on live and silent auction items, attendees at the Tailgate Party can also purchase specific items for teachers from their wish lists. A wall of wishes ranging from $10 to $250 allows attendees to pick one wish or bundle several wishes together.

Last year, some of the wishes included:

• Document cameras

• Wobble stools

• Headphones

• Reading books for the high school ELA (English Language Arts) courses

• Zen garden sand for the school counselors

“Our schools are vital to the health of this community,” Smith said. “It’s important to share in this history take part in this event.”

The Foundation Board also encourages teachers and staff to attend the Tailgate Party. She said one year, a teacher asked for funds to purchase snacks as a wish list request. Attendees didn’t understand why the teacher needed snacks for their classroom. Having that teacher in attendance, people were better able to understand the situation.

“Kids come to school without food,” Smith said. “Having food is essential to feed their bodies and brains.”

“It’s important for people to see the needs of our school,” Riley added of having the wishing wall. “And to support those needs.”

Foundation Vice President Jon Kyte has been instrumental in setting up a convenient way for people to purchase wish list items through “Signup Genius.” (See sidebar for more information.)

The Foundation always honors and thanks someone (or a couple) who have supported the Foundation and have dedicated their years to education. This year’s honorees will be Denny and Lisa Folken.

Both Denny and Lisa have announced their upcoming retirements from their years in education. Denny has been principal of Shannon and Carpenter elementary schools; Lisa has been the director at Kirkwood’s Jones County Regional Center.

The Tailgate Party meal will be provided by La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant.

Volunteers with the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce will be manning the beverage booth for the evening, with proceeds going to both the chamber and the Foundation.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle taking place.

Elliott Siefert is the auctioneer this year. His parents are Steve and Karen Siefert; Karen is a MHS alumni.

Something new this year is the addition of the MHS alumni creations and products. The Foundation is asking alumni to donate something they created or made, as well as a write-up about what led them to create the item.

“It’s a way for us to tie the alumni back to the event and reach a broader base for giving and share their stories,” Smith said.

All items donated by alumni will be auctioned off.

The Tailgate Party will be emceed by MHS students Bella Mullen and Kendall Siebels.

Tickets for the Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion must be purchased by March 18. If you have an item to donate to the auction or if you’re an alum who would like to share your creation, contact a Foundation Board member by the 15th.

Visit “Monticello School Foundation” on Facebook for a sneak peak of auction items.

The Monticello School Foundation Teacher Wish List is now available online. You can purchase items on teachers’ wish lists before attending the Tailgate Party from now until April 30. Or if you cannot attend the event, there’s still an opportunity to support the MCSD.

By visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/2024TEACHERWISHLIST, you’ll find a tab for each school building and the teachers listed alphabetically, along with their purchase requests.

The website offers information on paying for the items through PayPal or mailing in a check.