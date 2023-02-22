School Foundation Tailgate Party, March 4

Eighteen years and going strong, continuing to support the teachers and staff of the Monticello Community School District…

The Monticello School Foundation board members have been busy preparing for the 18th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion. The event will be held on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Berndes Center.

This year’s theme is “Discover Me in ’23.”

“The theme is an homage to finding out things about yourself,” shared Foundation board president Annette Smith. “In your journey through school, through all grade levels, you find out whether you’re an athlete, a writer, a scientist. You find out what your lifelong hobbies are, what career goals you have… The sky is the limit.”

Tickets are $30 each; $15 for teachers, staff, and students.

With the $5 increase, Smith reminded the community that this “is still a fundraiser” and there are expenses associated with the event.

“We haven’t raised ticket prices in a while,” she added. “Prices are going crazy.”

The evening’s meal will be served and provided by La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant.

There is so much taking place throughout the evening. The Tailgate Party is also a MHS Alumni Reunion. This year, they will be honoring MHS graduating classes that end in “3.” For example: 1983, 1973, 1993, 2003, etc.

“We want to bring back that fellowship from the alumni association banquet,” Smith said, an event that saw many people in attendance. “So we blended the alumni with our fundraiser.”

New Foundation board member Kris Riley has taken on the task of contacting former classes and encouraging them to attend and support a school that gave them so much.

“She’s really taken the ball and run with it,” praised Smith. “She’s doing a great job!”

Other new board members include Julie Welter and Carrie Yates.

Foundation Vice President Jon Kyte has been instrumental setting up a convenient way for people to purchase items on the Teachers Wish List through “Signup Genius.” (See side bar for more information.)

Smith said it’s important that the alumni stay connected to share their stories about how their Monticello education helped to springboard them toward the lives and careers they have today.

“They still have ties here with friends and family,” she said of never really leaving where you come from. “It’s come full circle.”

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce will be manning the beverage booth for the evening, with proceeds going to both the chamber and the Foundation.

“We only have so many volunteers,” Smith said of the Foundation board. She’s pleased the chamber sees the benefit of being part of a community event like this.

There will be both a silent and live auction, with the help of local auctioneer Bryan Britt.

Some of the auction items of note:

• Two quilts

• A Lake Delhi pontoon ride and dinner donated by Schneiter Insurance and the Hanna family

• Margaritas and tacos for 16 people donated by La Hacienda

• A wine basket donated by Wolken Dental

There is still time to donate an item to the auction; contact a Foundation board member now.

“Businesses are getting hit by every organization,” noted Smith of donation requests. “We need to be mindful that this is for our kids and their future. We need to help them develop a passion to enable them to follow their path in life.”

Visit the “Monticello School Foundation” Facebook page for a sneak peak of auction items.

The Foundation asked the teachers in grades K-12 to put together posters that demonstrate and tell the story about their class(es) and what the students gain from that class. Those posters will be on display along the silent auction.

As in recent years, Tailgate attendees will have the opportunity to purchase items on the Teacher Wish Lists. The individual wishes will be detailed and broken out ranging from less than $10 to $200 or more. You can purchase a single wish or bundle several wishes together.

“You can help multiple teachers or just one,” offered Smith.

You can also just make a general donation and your contribution will be applied.

These wishes include such items as markers, a laptop stand, ear buds, floor puzzles, etc.

The Foundation also disburses funds for large requests. Those requests go through a vetting process before they reach the Foundation. Smith said the idea behind the Wish List is to grant teachers’ needs without having to jump through hoops.

The evening will also include a 50/50 raffle and a grand prize drawing.

MHS sophomore Kendall Siebels and senior Bella Mullen will entertain and emcee the evening’s festivities.

“We wanted the students to feel like they could also participate,” urged Smith. “They all have various talents and gifts to share.”

She said it’s also the kids who benefit from the funds raised, and their involvement gives them some skin in the game, too.

“There will also be some lively entertainment showcasing some students,” hinted Smith. “But I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag.”

Each year, the Foundation honors someone (sometimes more than one) who has given so much toward the MCSD over the years. This year, that honor goes to Phil and Marilyn Hanna.

“They have given decades of service to the Foundation,” noted Smith. “Phil speaks to science classes and Marilyn has been integral with the Jones County Moms, teaching that bond between family, education, and community. They are role models.”

The funds raised by the Foundation go into a perpetual fund. The organization runs off the interest to offer scholarships and fulfill funding requests.

In the last year, they offered $30,600 for the purchase of English Language Arts materials for grades K-4. That included sets of hardcovered books, activity books, and classroom consumables.

In addition, the Foundation grants many of the Teacher Wish List items that have not been fulfilled.

At a time when costs have gone up for everyone, every business, every sector of the community, Smith said “certain standards, supplies, requirements, and needs” within schools still need to be met.

“Our goal is not to stifle education, but to encourage kids to choose a path and to support them so they know the community has their backs.”

The Monticello School Foundation Teacher Wish List is now available both online and in-person. You can purchase items on teacher’s Wish Lists before attending the Tailgate Party from now until March 31. Or if you cannot attend the event, there’s still an opportunity to support the MCSD.

By visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49aaac2ba4fdc52-2023#/ you’ll find a tab for each school building and the teachers listed alphabetically, along with their purchase requests.

You can pay by mailing a check to the Foundation (P.O. Box 2, Monticello, IA 52310) or using PayPal.