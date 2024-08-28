School Supply Drive sees huge need, massive response

About a month ago, the Jones County Family Council, along with CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children), and Cedar/Jones ECI (Early Childhood Iowa), put out a request for donations of school supplies and backpacks for school children throughout Jones County.

This was the 21st year of the "School Supply Drive & Distribution" program, and it was the best year ever in terms of donations and response.

Sherri Hunt, director of Cedar/Jones ECI, shared that they received 160 requests from families for school supplies this year.

"This was the highest in the last five years," she said.

In addition to the seven donation drop-off sites throughout the county, donations also came in from the Monticello Community School District, Jones Regional Medical Center, and the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

"We also received monetary donations, and that helps us purchase the supplies we need in addition to what is received through the drive," Hunt said.

Wal-Mart in Anamosa also hosted a "Stuff the Bus" event on Aug. 3 where customers could donate newly purchased school supplies or monetary donations during Iowa's tax-free weekend.

"That was a great success!" boasted Hunt.

Families with children in grades preschool through 12th who attend a school in Jones County can then request a backpack full of school supplies, tailored to that child's grade level.

"Some request just a backpack; some need all of the supplies," Hunt said. "It's up to the family.

"Requests were very well distributed across all grades, with our lowest numbers in preschool and 12th grade," added Hunt.

Some of the biggest needs every year continue to be backpacks and ear buds/headphones.

For students who attend Olin and Midland schools, backpacks were delivered directly to the schools. For Anamosa kids, backpacks were distributed at open house events held at three different sites. In Monticello, Hunt delivered backpacks to families at the annual Community Picnic.

To donate toward the School Supply Drive for the next school year, reach out to Hunt at 319-551-3402.