Schraders take ownership of The Grove

The Grove Bar & Grill in Scotch Grove now has new owners.

As of early February, Brandon and Madalyn Schrader are getting used to their new role as owners of the small-town bar and restaurant.

The couple are no strangers to the food industry. Madalyn actually worked for The Grove’s previous owners, Larry and Sue Ehrisman, for almost five years. Brandon was co-owner of the Prairie Moon Bar & Grill in Prairieburg for a few years.

“We both have previous experience,” said Madalyn.