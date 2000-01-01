Schultz resigns

The Jones County Board of Supervisors accepted Community Service Director Deb Schultz’s resignation as of July 10. Schultz has been with the county since 1995. She said this was a hard decision to make. Case Management Supervisor Lucia Herman was hired to replace Schultz. The board thanked Schultz for her service, on behalf of former and current county supervisors. Front row from left are Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, Schultz, and Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. Back row, Supervisors Joe Oswald, Lloyd Eaken, and Wayne Manternach. (Photo by Kim Brooks)