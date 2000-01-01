

Isaac Perry works on an experiment with help from “scientist” Jennifer Fischer. (Photos by Hannah Gray)



The group poses with their “smelling tool,” which they used during one of the experiments. From left to right: Melena Baker, 11, Isaac Perry, 6, Paige Pumphrey, 8, DeeAnna Pumphrey, 11, Holly Morgan, 5, and Jennifer Fischer.



On Tuesday, June 19, the Monticello Public Library held a science program for youth to participate in. “Scientist” Jennifer Fischer (left) read a book to the group, including Holly Morgan who posed as the scientist’s assistant.