Scotch Grove Church plans Memorial weekend service

The Scotch Grove Country Church, located on 95th Avenue in rural Scotch Grove, invites the public to attend a special Memorial weekend service on Saturday, May 25, at 4 p.m.

The non-denominational church will be welcoming special guest speaker Andy McKean of Anamosa. The McKean family spans several generations within the former Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church.

In July 2021, Wayne and Shirley Eiben of rural Monticello hated to see the rural church, which was built in 1861, sit empty after closing in November 2020. They couple purchased the church property and continue to maintain it three years later.

Attendance at the Country Church ebbs and flows. One week they might have 10 people; the next, a dozen. The Eibens shared that visitors to the church are coming from Center Junction, Wyoming, Monticello, and Hopkinton.

“Once in a while, we have people who just want to visit another church,” Shirley said. “We have a couple who has been coming to church services here for a long time.”

Church is held twice a month, the second and fourth Saturday, at 4 p.m. Aside from themselves and immediate family, the Eibens rely on dedicated volunteers to fill the pulpit or sit behind the piano and provide the music each evening.

“We’re thankful for those who nicely volunteer,” expressed Shirley.

The Country Church has welcomed current and former clergy members to give the weekly sermon, as well as members of the community as a whole.

“Word of mouth helps to fill the seats,” Wayne said of promoting the church. “People enjoy it here.”

Each church service is a little different, depending on the speaker and musician. There is usually a couple of hymns, readings from the Bible, the Lord’s Prayer, greeting of guests, and passing of the peace.

“It’s a typical church service,” remarked McKean.

“We also like to have children’s time,” offered Wayne of bringing the young people up for an abbreviated sermon and message. “And I invite the kids to ring the (church) bell. They just love that!”

The church does not take up an offering, but has a plate in the back for people to leave a free-will offering to help support the maintenance and utility bills associated with the church.

On May 25, McKean, the great great grandson of a former Scotch Grove Presbyterian pastor, Rev. James McKean, plans to speak about “A Triumphant Life.”

McKean’s great great uncle, Frank McKean, enlisted in and survived the Civil War. He kept a diary of his time in the war, which is now in McKean’s possession; this allowed him to read about his ancestor’s life during such unimaginable times.

“He talked about moments of boredom, the terrible battles, and of being cold and wet,” recalled McKean. “He saw some terrible things.”

Frank returned to Jones County after the Civil War and attended Lenox College in Hopkinton, wanting to practice law like his brothers.

Frank ended up moving to Sioux City, Iowa, with his wife, and later to Colorado, where he died at the age of 32. McKean said he was in poor health stemming from his service during the war.

“Despite it all,” McKean said, “he (Frank) had extraordinary faith and he never lost sight of that throughout everything that happened in his life. I think this is a testimony for others.”

When Frank was a boy, he attended the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church with his family. In fact, Andy and Connie McKean are the fifth generation to attend the church.

McKean has spoken a couple times now at the Country Church. Standing up front where his great great grandfather, James, once stood, is a strange but good feeling, he said.

“He had more fire and brimstone than I do,” joked McKean.

He said speaking about the Civil War and his family’s connection, not to mention the community’s connection to that time in our nation’s history, seems quite appropriate around Memorial Day.

McKean praised the Eibens for continuing a strong tradition at the Country Church by welcoming all who attend the Saturday evening services.

“This really is a community church,” he said. “So many country churches have bit the dust and that could have happened here. This is a labor of love for Wayne and Shirley.”

“We can’t thank people enough for volunteering and sharing their time with us,” said Wayne.

“It’s awesome of them to come out here; we’re really thankful,” added Shirley. “It helps us and it helps to support the church.”

The Scotch Grove Country Church is located on 95th Avenue, off of County Road E-17.

If you’re a history buff, visit the adjoining Scotch Grove Cemetery, where many veterans are buried and honored for their service.