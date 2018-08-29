Second annual Pool Pawty just around the corner

What’s better than a pool party? A pool party that allows dogs! On Monday, Sept. 3, Monticello Parks and Recreation will be holding the second annual Pool Pawty, open to all dogs, following city ordinance.

The Pool Pawty allows dogs to come and swim at the Monticello Aquatic Center for a fee of $5 per dog and free for owners. Owners are also encouraged to bring toys for their dogs to play with at the pool.