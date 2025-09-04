Secondary Rds. working on joint project with Cascade

There was much discussion during the April 1 Jones County Supervisors meeting concerning Riverview Road near Cascade and Bunker Hill Road in southern Jones County.

The City of Cascade will be participating in an HMA (hot mix asphalt) overlay project on 1 mile of Riverview Road with Jones County Secondary Roads.

Snead and Cascade are working on a 28E agreement and pre-construction agreement, which will come before the board for approval.

“We’ve been talking about this for a number of years now,” he told the board.

The scope of the project would be from Buchanan Street on the south end of Cascade east to the gravel road portion.

Snead’s office would take charge of the design of the project, the letting, construction inspection, etc.

“After construction is complete, whatever construction costs fall within the jurisdiction of the city, we invoice them for that amount, for 110 percent of that amount,” explained Snead. “So it covers all our costs, and that extra 10 percent essentially covers our design costs, inspection costs for our guys out there, and administering the project.”

Riverview Road is the county’s oldest asphalt/seal coat road.

“It was last done in 1988,” shared Snead. “It’s held up exceptionally well. Part of the reason for that, we really beefed up that base when they did that (project). And we had participation from the landowners out there to cover a portion of the project costs.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher attested to the increased traffic on Riverview since the late-1980s. Snead said there have been several businesses added over the past 30-some years, as well as a subdivision.

Once both the city and county sign off on the agreement, Snead said he’ll have a project estimate and plans in place. His goal is to let the project this year.

“It’s lasted this long,” he remarked of the road condition. “It does have some deterioration.”

In addition to Riverview, Snead is eyeing some other roads for asphalt overlays, including Shaw Road in Anamosa and River Road in Monticello. These roads were based on their existing condition, traffic count, and the length of time since they’ve been resurfaced.

“River Road is one of the oldest ones that we’ve got,” he said. “That one doesn’t get a ton of traffic, but it gets quite a bit of people going down to the (Maquoketa) river. It’s probably in the worst shape of them all.”

Snead offered to put plans together for these additional overlay projects for the board to decide.

A resident on Bunker Hill Road requested the county’s consideration to upgrade the surface of the roadway from a Level B to a Level A.

Back in 2020, the county passed a resolution as to how they go about handling such requests, in accordance with Secondary Roads.

Snead explained if the board were to consider the upgrade, the roadway would need to be brought to a permanent grade and cross section in accordance to DOT design specifications.

“Those stipulate how wide, what types of bridge width, etc.,” Snead said.

In addition, all right of way costs the county might need for the project are the responsibility of the landowner(s), the person making the request. The cost of grading and surfacing are then split between the county and the landowner 50/50.

Snead admitted he does have some reservation in changing the level of the road. In 2019 they replaced an existing truss bridge that was in poor condition and posted for a load limit.

“It was on the verge of being closed,” he said.

The structure was turned into a low-water crossing.

At this time, there was also no residents along Bunker Hill Road, just farm ground. Now, someone built a home along the road.

“The county taxpayer is not going to want to foot the bill the $1 million to put a Level A road to their house,” voiced Swisher. “That’s an impossible task.”

“Weren’t they aware of the situation when they built (their home)?” questioned Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Snead said the board could follow the policy on this matter, add the road to the Secondary Road five-year construction program for upgrades, re-rock the road, or allow the landowner to re-rock it at their own expense.

“I think part of the issue is whether the school will go back there or not,” Snead said of taking a school bus down a Level B road.

“We’re opening a can of worms,” commented Supervisor John Schlarmann.

In other county business:

• The board approved retention pay for MHDS regional employees.

County Auditor Whitney Hein explained that the region approved retention pay for employees who remain with the region until June 30, when the regions cease to exist. For those who work the whole month of February, they get $750; March, $1,000; April, $1,250; May, $1,500; and June, $2,000. The retention money will come from regional funds, not county funds.

Jones County has some employees who worked for both the county and the region.

• Hein provided an update on the courthouse first-floor bathroom remodel project. The hope is to have them back open by April 18.

• The board approved a proclamation designating the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, per a request from the Riverview Center.

• A public hearing was set for April 15 at 9:15 a.m. for a construction permit application for a confinement feeding operation at 20513 88th Ave., Cascade, for Manternach Land & Cattle Inc.

• The board approved a Project Development Certificate and final plans for the PCC overlay project on County Road X-31 from E. Liberty Street to Old Cass Road, approximately 5.2 miles.

The letting date will be July 15, with a late start date in 2026. The engineer’s estimate is $3.8 million.

• The board approved a pavement marking contract with KAM Line Highway Markings. They were the low bid at $117,257.47.

• The board approved the hiring of Lauren Bader as temporary summer help for Secondary Roads at $17.50 an hour. She will start on June 2.

• The board approved a Federal Aid Agreement for a County Highway Bridge Program Project on 200th Avenue. This will be a box culvert replacement project on a posted structure that was built in the late 1950s/early 1960s.

The project will be covered 100 percent by bridge funds, no local funds.

The project will take place next year.

• The board approved both the Secondary Road budget and the revised five-year construction program for the DOT.

One change was made to the five-year program, adding a small grading project on Buffalo Road. The project should cost around $100,000.