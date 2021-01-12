Secondary Road construction program hearing set for Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. will be the date and time for the annual Secondary Road five-year road construction program public hearing.

The Jones County Supervisors set the date and time during their Nov. 23 board meeting.

County Engineer Derek Snead reminded the board that the hearing is typically held in December for budgetary purposes. It was moved to early January 2021 due to the fact that two new county supervisors were taking office after the first of the year.

“We incorporate the program within the constraints of our budget and collect input at the hearing from the public,” explained Snead of the projects that are discussed and eventually either added to or taken off the program.

The public hearing will also have a Zoom option for those unable to attend in-person. It will take place in the district courtroom at the courthouse on the second floor.

The following is a draft of the five-year road program:

Fiscal Year 2023

• County Road E-34 from 230th Avenue to the city limits of Anamosa, HMA (hot mix asphalt) resurfacing with milling, $1,750,000

• Buffalo Road over a small creek, bridge replacement, $750,000

Fiscal Year 2024

• County Road X-64 from Cedar County to Massillan Road, PCC (concrete) overlay project, $4,000,000

• Landis Road over the Wapsipinicon River, PPCB (pretensioned prestressed concrete beam) bridge replacement, $2,650,000

• 200th Avenue over a small creek, twin RCB (reinforced concrete box) culvert replacement, $350,000

Fiscal Year 2025

• 215th Avenue from 70th Street to Highway 151, grading project, $500,000

• County Road E-28 from County Road X-28 to the city limits of Anamosa, PCC paving project, $2,000,000

Fiscal Year 2026

• County Road X-64 over the Wapsipinicon River, PPCB bridge replacement, $3,500,000

• Circle Drive from Highway 151 to County Road E-23, PCC paving project, $1,500,000

Fiscal Year 2027

• County Road X-31 from the city limits of Anamosa to Old Cass Road, PCC overlay project, $2,500,000