Secondary Roads designs projects with safety in mind

Over the past 15 years or more, Jones County Secondary Roads/Engineer’s Office has prided itself on safety.

With each and event road project the county takes on, whether a paved road or gravel, safety features are incorporated into the plans with the well-being of the citizens and travelers of Jones County in mind.

In 2010, Jones County partnered with Linn County and the Federal Highway Administration on the County Road E-34 (Fairview Road) paving project. A unique feature incorporated into that project, which has been duplicated many times over, was a safety edge.

This was the first of its kind in the State of Iowa. A safety edge is to allow give as vehicles are pulling off and onto a roadway. It also reduces accidents as drivers leave the roadway.

“That was the first concrete safety edge in the nation,” noted Assistant Engineer Todd Postel, who worked on the plans for that project alongside then-County Engineer Mike McClain. “We were the first to try it.”

Jones County received some federal highway funding for the project.

Since then, the safety edge has been duplicated on County Road X-44/Amber Road, County Road X-64, and soon on County Road E-28/Ridge Road.

In 2011, the Engineer’s Office was awarded a National Roadway Safety Award for the E-34 safety edge project.

“Amber Road was on our program for an overlay,” said County Engineer Derek Snead. “The safety grant allowed us to enhance the project.”

This safety feature, as with all safety features the Engineer’s Office incorporates into any road project, comes at a cost. As of late, the county applies for TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) funds to assist in the cost of these safety features.

“We’ve applied four times since 2010,” shared Snead, “for every paving project since 2010. We haven’t been awarded every time we applied.”

There were a few times the county was denied TSIP funding.

The maximum the county can apply is $500,000. Every year the state sets aside roughly $5 million to award.

“It’s a competitive grant,” Postel said of other counties and cities in Iowa also going after the funds. “We’ve been fortunate to receive $2 million over the years.”

“There are grants for everything out there,” added Snead. “We need to have the staff and time to devote to these applications, depending on the funds. We’ve been able to hit the sweet spot with safety funding.”

Aside from the safety edge, there are many other safety features the county includes when designing a road project:

• Rumble strips

• Increased signage

• Updated paint markings

• Paved shoulders

• Sight distance improvements, such as clearing of brush and trees

• Widening slopes

• Widening the roadway

“There are a lot of (safety) components that are eligible for (safety grant) applications,” Snead said. “It runs the whole gambit.”

He said the whole idea behind incorporating safety features is to improve the entire road system, not just through Jones County, but throughout the State of Iowa, too.

Some safety features are also a win-win for the travelers and the county.

Postel explained building a roadway up, elevating a roadway, near a body of water, or improving drainage in general, helps to cut down on maintenance.

“It helps mitigate water away from the edges,” he said.

Secondary Roads also widens the roadways when designing a project, whether paved or granular. This helps to keep the material on the road, off the shoulders, decreasing the amount of rock needed.

The county can’t carry out these safety features without the necessary right of way and easements needed. Purchasing right of way, for example, increases the overall cost of the road projects.

“We have three main components to our construction program every year,” offered Snead. “Safety, maintenance, and modernization. Accident history helps us in making some of these decisions, as well as spending less on maintenance. We’re also seeing more and more traffic and larger pieces of equipment (on our roads).”

Some paved roads in the county were built 50-plus years ago. Snead said the idea is to extend the life another 50 years.

“We’ve spent a significant amount of money per miles of roadway,” said Postel of the various safety features added to the roads.

“Improving our system improves the entire system throughout the state,” reiterated Snead. “Safety features diminish accident statewide.”