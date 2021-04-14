Secondary Roads highlights roads for surface stabilization

The Jones County Engineer’s Department is preparing to apply surface stabilization (magnesium chloride) to six different roads throughout the county:

• 215th Avenue

• Forest Chapel Road

• Stone City Road

• 150th Avenue

• 65th Avenue

• 42nd Street

The county has been involved in surface stabilization projects since 2010.

County Engineer Derek Snead explained during the April 6 Jones County Supervisor meeting the many benefits of surface stabilization when applied to granular (gravel) roads.

“It knits everything together on the roadway,” he said. “It keeps the rock on the roadway, and strengthens the road.”

However, Snead warned that surface stabilization is not a form of dust control.

“But it does suppress dust,” he added. “The product stays on the road versus washing out.”

Snead said the magnesium chloride costs similar to that of dust control.

Last year, Secondary Roads applied surface stabilization to four county roadways. This year, Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said they wanted to expand it, and plan to do so in the coming years.

“This year we’re adding 3 more miles than last year,” said Snead.

All of the roads listed have had surface stabilization applied in the past.

“With this product, we’ve seen roads hold up and have gotten good feedback from landowners,” Snead said. “We’re a big proponent of the product.”

The total cost estimate for surface stabilization this year is $45,000.

Another benefit is that those roads that see the stabilization product require less contract rock and maintenance, reducing the Secondary Roads’ budget to that extent.

The department hires a contractor to apply the product; however, Secondary Roads’ staff uses their own water truck to wet down the roadways prior to application. The water is applied the day before the product goes down, as well as the morning of.

“The magnesium sticks to clay and water; it not a topical product,” Snead said of the process. “This is a binder; it holds everything together.”

“With this,” added Postel, “we can blade and fix (potholes) with sporadic spot rock.”

Surface stabilization is typically applied to highly traveled roadways. Snead said the traffic also helps to keep material packed down.

In addition, Snead and Postel explained that the product also works best on roads that are well graded, have decent ditches on the sides for proper drainage, and are not inundated with water.

Surface stabilization could be applied at the end of April or early May.