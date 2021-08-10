Secondary Roads, landowners pleased with new Lead Mine Rd.

After being on the Jones County Secondary Roads’ five-year construction program for at least 30 years, Lead Mine Road south of Anamosa is now complete.

The road project was led by B&J Hauling & Excavation, Inc. of Monticello at a cost of just under $900,000.

Assistant County Engineer Todd Postel recalled working on plans for a road project on Lead Mine when he started working for the county 23 years ago.

The almost 2-mile stretch of gravel road is one of the highest traveled gravel roads in the county. It’s used most often as a shortcut between highways 64 and 151.

“It’s the top sixth or seventh highest traveled roads,” reiterated County Engineer Derek Snead.

Jim Carlson, who owns farmland along a good stretch of Lead Mine Road recalled the county taking on a project in the late 1980s.

“The county told me the road was on the five-year program for grading,” recalled Carlson. “But enough residents complained then and they dropped the project. They had plans, and they went to waste.”

Carlson is one happy landowner now that the road project is complete, boasting about the increased safety and flood protection from the Wapsipinicon River.

“I travel the road a lot with big (farm) equipment,” he shared. “It was dangerous when it was narrow.”

Carlson said even the Anamosa School District was apprehensive about traveling along the roadway.

“Now we all benefit from a better road,” he praised.

Work really got underway in early 2018 when Snead and Postel informed the Jones County Supervisors that they were working on a set of plans to redesign Lead Mine Road. According to Snead, the road was “extremely narrow” and had “poor drainage.”

When a 66-foot roadway is preferred in rural Iowa, Lead Mine was around 40 feet wide.

“It had no ditches and required lots of maintenance,” added Snead.

The county would continue to put more and more rock on the roadway, and yet it didn’t do much to improve the condition of the road.

The proposed project included grading, realignment of the roadway, new culverts (replacing two structures/bridges), increased sight distance around curves, and basically bringing the road up in elevation due to continuous flooding of the river. Utilities also had to be relocated throughout the corridor.

Secondary Roads worked with 10 different landowners to acquire 11.2 acres of permanent right-of-way, and 2.1 acres of temporary right-of-way.

“Right-of-way from all 10 landowners was needed,” said Snead. “With temporary right-of-way, we use it to generally take care of driveway improvements, benefitting the landowners.”

Carlson and his sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Bonnie Colehour, were two of those landowners. The county needed more right-of-way than anything from both, approximately a total of 5.8 aces. In February 2020, Snead informed the Jones County Supervisors that Carlson and Colehours were, in fact, donating all of the right-of-way.

Postel said during his tenure with Secondary Roads, he could only recall one other time a landowner donated land for a road project, and that was Carlson’s father, Bill, along County Road X-40.

“They’re big ag producers, so Jim knew this project was going to benefit his operation,” said Postel. “He (Carlson) was a big player (in this).”

Carlson said the reason his family donated the land was because they knew it would help the county get the Lead Mine project done.

“The only way this road was going to get better is to have a little incentive,” he said. “We thought we could justify giving the land to the county; it’s not every day someone gives them land like this.”

The concept of needing to acquire right-of-way from landowners is nothing new. It certainly seemed quite contentious with this particular project. In fact, the county is still in litigation with two of the Lead Mine owners concerning the price of right-of-way.

When asked whether he thought it was going to be a touchy subject, Snead replied, “Yes and no. I’m not surprised based on our history of (road) projects. I’m not surprised by the hold-outs.”

“People are always hesitant when it comes to change,” added Postel.

The Engineer’s Office has always and continues to follow the same process for right-of-way, hiring a professional appraiser from Cedar Rapids for all of their projects.

“Our process is fair and just,” noted Postel.

With so much to take into account when it comes to appraising the price of farmland, Snead said everyone gets the same offer for their land.

Secondary Roads went through three separate condemnation hearings with three different landowners when it came to right-of-way. In each case, the court agreed with the county.

“The county always pays well for land,” said Carlson. “What they would have given me would have been a fair price.”

Despite some push-back from landowners, both Snead and Postel (and Carlson) are happy with the final product.

“The whole road needed safety improvements,” Snead said of the scope of the project. “We got a better bang for our buck and a bigger project.”

Postel said the final project costs still came in under the engineer’s estimate, but over the contract amount due to extra work that was performed.

“We always hit pretty close,” commented Postel. “We’re very pleased with everything.”

“I’m really happy with it,” praised Carlson. “I want to thank the board of supervisors, past and present, who stepped up and did what was right despite objections.”