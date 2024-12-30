Secondary Roads prepares plans for X-31 culvert, paving project

There were two items on the Dec. 17 Jones County Supervisors’ agenda dealing with the County Road X-31 culvert replacement project.

County Engineer sought the board’s approval on site plans and the design of the RCB (reinforced concrete box) culvert project over Mino Creek. This project will also require right of way acquisitions.

“We have the nuts and bolts of the project planned so far,” said Snead. “But not the complete plans.”

The project will include an 8-inch concrete roadway with a 10-inch modified sub-base.

“It’s a short stretch of roadway,” said Snead.

They will remove the twin culvert and replace it with a single concrete culvert, as well as flatten out the slopes a bit.

“The culvert won’t require any guardrail,” said Snead.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked how long the road would be shut down. The plans are still in the early stages, and Snead said working days on the project had not been identified yet.

“It’ll be a month, a month and a half, to dig it out,” he said of the old culvert. “They’ll replace the structure and put the concrete over top. It’ll be a nice, smooth overlay on top.”

Snead assumed there would be two separate contractors doing the culvert and concrete/paving work.

“I would anticipate 45 working days,” he estimated. “The entirety of the road won’t be shut down.”

The late start date on the project is July 1. A letting is expected to take place on April 15.

“We’ll try to get it done after spring planting, but before fall harvest,” he offered.

The board approved the final site-specific design.

Snead also sought approval of the compensation estimates for additional right of way (ROW). These estimates are what Snead will offer the two affected landowners. The final amounts will come back to the board of supervisors to finalize the ROW purchases.

The estimate for Brian Houska and Jennifer Carlson was $8,140. The estimate for Free Range Ranch LLC (Kari and Christopher Smith) was $4,585.

“We’ll need strips on either side of the existing alignment,” Snead said.

With only two landowners, Snead said he chose to waive the appraisal process and use the same estimates from the 215th Avenue project.

“These prices are not that stale,” he said. “We’ll save several thousands of dollars by not doing an appraisal.”

He said the landowners have been very good to work with thus far on X-31.

The board approved the ROW compensation estimates, with Supervisor Ned Rohwedder opposed.

In other county business:

• The board praised Secondary Road crews for getting out on Saturday, Dec. 14, during the ice storm.

“It was good to see motor graders out on the roads,” commented Schlarmann.

Snead said it also helped that drivers in Jones County stayed off the roads, too.

“Our guys did a good job busting it (the ice) up and keeping materials on the roads,” Snead said. “The conditions were horrible, but it worked out to clean up the roads.”

• The board approved the Department of Agriculture Wedd Commissioner’s Annual Report.

• The Schlarmann shared that Environmental Health Coordinator Paula Hart plans to retire on April 1, and will help to train a new hire.

• The board approved the preliminary plat of Huntington Hills, a subdivision in Fairview Township that contains eight lots.

• Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos asked the board for advice on an ongoing nuisance located at 22188 162nd St., Monticello, owned by Lynn Leibold.

A civil citation was issued in court.

The board felt that the clean-up effort had come a long way. Amos said she would rely the board’s comments to County Attorney Kristofer Lyons.

• The board approved a fence compensation sub-contract with Dan Rickels related to the 215th Avenue project. Rickels will be reimbursed $34,000.

“His fence covered a lot of area,” commented Snead.