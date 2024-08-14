Secondary Roads seeks solution to storage issues

With space at a premium for Jones County departments, County Engineer Derek Snead is seeking a solution to the problem.

During the Aug. 6 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Snead sought the board’s guidance to purchasing a High Cube Container to be placed next to the main Secondary Road shop in Anamosa.

“Obviously space is paramount in these shops,” he said.

These shops, which are located all over the county, have various items such as blades, chains, and tires that are used all of the time, sitting around.

“These are things that can be moved around and can also be removed from the premises,” he said. “We try to keep these things in good shape and inside as much as possible. They are always getting used in our main shop. They’re stored there a lot of the time.”

With only so much room to spare, Snead suggested purchasing a used Cube Container from Highway 64 Auction in Baldwin.

“We can lock it up. We can get in there with a skid loader,” he said for ease of access.

In researching a new one, the prices range from $15,000 to $17,000.

In looking at used, Snead said you never know what you might get. Also, they want the money upfront, and the containers are being sold all over the state.

The price for a used container from Highway 4 Auction is around $7,500.

“We’d like to purchase from them,” he said. “They’re close. They’re good quality. They’re cheaper than a brand-new one.”

However, that price is over the $5,000 threshold for getting quotes for a purchase.

The board also encouraged Snead to get a quote from A-1 Mobile Storage in Manchester.

“If it’s between $5,000 and $10,000, you have to get three quotes,” County Auditor Whitney Hein offered.

The board planned to take action on the purchase at their next board meeting.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher also suggested that the county’s purchase policy, which was last updated in 2019, might be to be updated again.

“We’re in a different kind of a market now since that policy,” he said. “$5,000 is a little low.”

In other county business:

• The board approved the re-hiring of Dawn Zembriskie as a temporary kitchen assistant for Senior Dining, effective Aug. 12, at $16.38 an hour.

• The board approved the hiring of Brian Bronemann as an on-call janitor for the courthouse, effective Aug. 7, at $18 an hour.

• The board formally approved an ARPA resolution for the design, engineering, and construction of the Public Safety Storage Facility, using $1.6 million of the county’s ARPA funds.

Supervisors Ned Rohwedder and John Schlarmann were opposed.

“I’m voting against because I think we could have done this with our county engineer for the design,” voiced Rohwedder.

• The board approved the second consideration to re-zone 5.70 acres on Lovell Township from A1-Ag to C2-Commercial Highway.

• Snead said a pre-construction meeting regarding the County Road X-64 overlay project will be held on Aug. 21 with the contractor, Cedar Valley Corp., LLC.

“After that meeting, we’ll have a proposed schedule and timeframe for how long it’ll take,” he said. “There is a strong possibility for construction this year.”

• The board approved the hiring of Jacob Goldsmith as a full-time mechanic II for Secondary Roads, effective Sept. 3, at $27.50 an hour.