Secondary Roads, supervisors discuss emergency procedures

County Engineer Derek Snead, Assistant Engineer Todd Postel, and Secondary Road Superintendent Mark Stoneking all met with the Jones County Supervisors on June 21 to discuss call-out emergency procedures.

Snead said the procedures are reviewed and implemented every fall, just before the winter season takes hold.

"We rotate the four foremen and equipment operators every seven calendar days, with Mark (Stoneking) every third week," Snead explained.

Call-out procedures are used during an accident on county roads, during winter weather, or when a road sign is down, for example.

"During a snow event, we always have a foreman on call," offered Snead. "This was generally created for that purpose."

Supervisor Jeff Swisher, a former sheriff's deputy, said at times, the supervisors have gotten calls from residents experiencing a road problem due to hazardous road conditions. He asked Snead what the protocol is in that instance if it's not Dispatch or Secondary Roads getting the call.

"I should get called," said Stoneking, plain and simple.

"Mark is always first in line," added Snead. "He disperses out the crews."

"It should be mandatory that someone at least goes out and takes a look (at the situation) versus waiting until the next day," urged Swisher. "What classifies as an emergency? Maybe my interpretation is different than yours."

Swisher said the board, Secondary Roads and the Sheriff's Office need to all sit down as a group and go over the emergency procedures.

"We should have a list of those on-call," added Swisher.

Stoneking said if, for some reason, he is not available during a road emergency, he contacts the next in-line.

"We have a chain of command," noted Postel. "Derek and I are always available and get it taken care of."

"I prefer you call me or a foreman versus calling an (Secondary Road) employee directly," said Stoneking.

Sheriff Greg Graver said a deputy is always dispatched out, too, to assess the situation if 911 is dialed by the public.

"If there is damage to the roadway or a surface issue, we notify Secondary Roads and let them decide," Graver said. "If a sign is down, we notify them right away."

Swisher suggested perhaps the board of supervisors should also be a part of that chain of command.

"People do call us," he said.

"Mark is first on-call; he knows the guys to call out and who to get ahold of," said Postel. "He's (Stoneking) is our most efficient resource."

Graver added that with new Sheriff's Office staff and deputies coming on board, he wants to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

"Secondary Roads is a huge benefit to us and the public," praised Graver. "We'll sit down together and fix some of these issues."