Secondary Roads tackles roadside projects with lack of snow

During the Dec. 12 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead spoke about several projects the Secondary Roads crews have been tackling throughout the county.

With no snow/ice removal recently, nor in the extended weather forecast, this has allowed crews to prep for projects that are on the five-year road program.

“Our guys have been out doing some blading and putting some shape back to (the roads),” Snead said. “They’re getting a little bit of that material that’s on the edges and trying to rebuild the center.”

In addition, Roadside Manager Wes Gibbs and his team have been cutting brush.

“We’re also transitioning into our five-year program and starting those types of projects,” added Snead.

County Road X-31 is on the program for paving.

“We have large stretches throughout there that are overgrown with trees,” said Snead.

In the Engineer’s Office, crews have a color-coded heat scale map, explained Snead, that notes the age of paved roads in Jones County. The red-colored roads are quite old; the blue ones, are the newer paved ones.

Now, crews are working on a similar color-coded map for brush removal.

“We’re trying to put it on a map so we can visually show our progression. We’ve gotten a little deeper into the GIS portion of it and trying to track it better. It’s in the early stages right now. We’ve been collecting data.”

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach brought up brush that’s gotten out of hand along 130th Street. Snead said their focus at this point in time is paved roads that are on the five-year program.

“We have approximately 13.5 miles of paving on the five-year program,” Snead said. “As opposed to paying a contractor throughout the course of the project, we’d like to try and knock as much of that off during times like this in the winter when we don’t have a lot of snow. We can do these types of things when time is available.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked whether the county maintained roadsides 10 to 20 years ago like they do now.

“Our program started like 23 years ago,” offered Snead. “Roughly about that time, we started the IRVM (Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management) program.”

Secondary Roads used to hire the work done from an out-of-state contractor. At that time, it cost the county a lot of money and only half the county roads were touched.

“It was largely ineffective. There were a lot of negatives associated with that,” said Snead.

When Gibbs started with the county, he was able to secure lots of grants for additional equipment to manage vegetation along the roads.

“We’ve drastically reduced the amount of chemicals we’re putting out there and made them more specific and targeted for brush. We became more active with having a brush program. We have tried to make a more focused effort particularly the last couple of years.

“For 860 miles of roadways, and just a couple of guys who work on this, it’s a losing battle for sure.”

Within the last several years, Snead said anytime they have a road project, whether it’s ditching, grading, or a construction project, they now implement the planting of native prairie grasses along the roadways.

“What those prairie plantings do is essentially suffocate any type of trees or brush. That’s the intent. If we do a ditching project, in 10 years we don’t have to come back and do brush cutting. It’s something that’s very difficult to keep up on and catch up with just because of the sheer miles that we have out there.”

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Lisa Lubben as an on-call nurse for Public Health at $25 an hour.

• The board approved a utility easement with Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative to install fiber optics through the north end of the courthouse property.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the county is currently using MVEC's fiber services and this easement will allow them to continue their installation work toward the west.

• The board approved a correction to a resolution that was approved on June 27, 2023, to designate a portion of the county's General Fund balance for various county projects.

Hein said there was a clerical error of $14,000.

• The board approved the hiring of a new Land Use Administrator, Whitney Amos, at $24.09 an hour, effective Dec. 13.

This will be a part-time position, with Land Use office hours Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning in January. Amos will stay later on Tuesday evenings when there are Board of Adjustment or Planning and Zoning Commission meetings.

"It'll be approximately 18 hours," noted Hein of the position. "It'll be more if there are meetings or extra work to be done. I'm excited to have her start. She has a good base level knowledge of real estate already."

• There will be no board of supervisor meeting on Dec. 26 (or the week between Christmas and New Year's).

• The board approved four Partial Acquisition Contracts with landowners along 215th Avenue for a grading project:

― $700 for .02 acres

― $10,200 for .92 acres

― $1,380 for .06 acres

― $33,200 for .35 acres (includes damages for a grain bin)

• The board approved the hiring of Austin McAtee as an MM1 for Secondary Roads at $20.78 an hour, tentatively effective Jan. 2.