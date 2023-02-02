Secondary Roads working to improve roadways

The topic of roads came up again during the Jan. 24 Jones County Supervisor meeting as Supervisor Joe Oswald thanked County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel for having crews working on the “bad spots” on the gravel roads.

“The county highways are great, but we need to start scratching the gravel roads,” voiced Supervisor John Schlarmann. “We needed to get out there and hit as many as possible.”

Postel said temperatures dip back down, winter weather has once again returned.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked if Secondary Roads allows two to three employees to take off at the same time.

Snead said that is allowed.

“The way we’re set up, we have qualified foremen who are able (to do the job),” he said of bringing in guys to fill positions.

He said some of the foremen were prior motor grader operators, and they even step in during a severe winter storm.

“If someone is gone, we have the extra guys to help in different districts,” he added. “We have the ability to fill the positions and have a spare.”

“Our office guys can help out, too,” added Postel.

Swisher said he continues to get calls about the icy road conditions on hilly gravel roads.

“It’s dangerous,” he said.

He asked if those hilly roads could be addressed first.

“That leads to other areas with less coverage,” said Snead.

With 645 miles of granular roadways in the county, that does not mean each motor grader district has exactly the same number of miles. He said if one operator is done in his district, he helps someone else in another district.

“One district might have a second operator,” he said.

Postel added that every snowstorm is different in terms of how much manpower is needed.

“Some roads are snow traps,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “It’s all related to the wind and the amount of snow and how fast people go.”

Swisher added, “It was nice to see them (motor graders) out; the people saw that, too.”

Ron Waite, a resident on 215th Avenue, also brought up the condition of the gravel roads.

“I’ve already been stuck year,” he said.

He asked if the county had plans to improve the roads.

“We need to figure out a different revenue source to get more rock on the roads,” urged Swisher. “215th needs work.”

Waite said it’s been said that as people enter Jones County via Linn County, the roads get worse.

“Is it the source of the material?” he asked.

Snead said Linn County has the ability to spend more per mile in terms of their budget.

“They get their material from Weber Stone like we do,” he offered. “It’s all related to their budget and the revenue they receive.

“We are not the highest in the state,” continued Snead. “We place in the top 20 percent with granular material. A lot of it is shear revenue; they (Linn County) have more motor grader guys with less miles to cover and speedier times in opening more roads up. Every way you look at it, it’s in their favor.”

“I hear our roads are good, too,” complimented Zirkelbach.

Oswald said he spoke to a county supervisor in Delaware County, and they are hearing the same complaints about their gravel roads.

“Our roads are not in great shape, but they’re not the worst,” he said.

Snead said his department spends about $3,000 per mile just for rock. That does not include ditching, mowing, snow removal, and maintenance.

“Eighty percent of Jones County residents don’t take gravel roads or utilize our system whatsoever,” Snead said. “But it’s still a very important economy to keep as good as we possibly can. Our paved system is used substantially more and they have extremely high maintenance costs as well.”

Schlarmann said more rock is still needed.

“We’d like to put more rock on, too,” echoed Postel.

Waite asked is surface stabilization was a possibility on 215th?

“Any amount helps,” Snead said of the product. “It also improves drainage and helps to reshape the road.”

He said Secondary Roads tries to increase the number of roads that receive surface stabilization each year.

“There are more benefits than deterrents,” he said of the program.

However, Snead said the shape of the roadway needs to be in decent condition before the product can be put down.

“So we can get the best bang for our buck,” he said.