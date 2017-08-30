Sen. Ernst addresses healthcare, ag, border security

Sen. Joni Ernst was in Monticello last week, Aug. 24, for her 99-county tour. She met with over a dozen representatives from various aspects of the community at Innovative Ag Services.

Ernst’s tour this time around is focusing on the Farm Bill.

“What I’m trying to do is get and visit with folks and find out what’s going on in our communities, hear some thoughts and ideas, especially when it comes to ag policy, rural development, all of those things we encompass in the Farm Bill,” explained Ernst.