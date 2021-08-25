Sen. Ernst visits Stone City, highlights worker shortages in Iowa

Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Jones County on Thursday morning, Aug. 19 as part of her 99-county tour.

She spent about an hour or more in Stone City, touring Weber Stone Company and visiting with owner Mike Deutmeyer.

Ernst has had a busy couple of weeks. She attended the Field of Dreams MLB game in Dyersville on Aug. 12, and has also spent a few days at the Iowa State Fair.

“It’s phenomenal for tourism in Iowa,” she said. “With everything else going on outside of the state, this has been a real bright spot for the last several weeks.”

So many of the people Ernst interacted with in Dyersville, she said, were not even from Iowa.

“They were just so excited to be there to experience it,” she added. “They were overwhelmed by the hospitality, coming from the community, too.”

In terms of the State Fair, Ernst said the fairgoers and 4-H and FFA youth were ready to get back to a normal State Fair.

“We’re seeing increasing numbers. We really haven’t seen record-breaking numbers, but. it is going very well,” she shared. “So many people are just glad to be back. The young men and women showing their livestock are just so overjoyed to be there.”

Deutmeyer and his son, Seth, gave Ernst a brief history of Weber Stone, which started in the 1850s.

“We have records back to 1870,” noted Deutmeyer. “Pioneers of that era brought the stone out of Stone City in a mass-production type of operation. It went on to the rail, which used to run through Stone City, east and west.”

Next year, 2022, will mark the 70th anniversary of Weber Stone being owned by the Weber and Deutmeyer family. Bill Weber, Deutmeyer’s grandfather from Dubuque, bought the operation in 1952. Deutmeyer and his brother, Pat, have owned it for 13 years.

“And hopefully I can pass it on to Seth and we’ll see if we can keep it going,” said Deutmeyer.

The unique thing about Weber Stone is that they bring up limestone 170 feet below the surface.

“Bill, my grandfather, truly pioneered the way they quarried stone,” said Deutmeyer. “It moved into machine-powered, using hydraulics. Folks were taking out white stone on top. All of this area was uncovered already. Bill discovered high-quality stone, the best stone in the area, just slightly underneath the stone they already quarried.”

One of the very first and oldest structures made out of Stone City stone is Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

Deutmeyer said they used to build bridge abutments before the invention of pouring concrete.

The Anamosa State Penitentiary is also made out of Stone City Stone, as well as stone from the prison’s own quarry.

Deutmeyer made mention of a worker shortage, which was also impacting Weber Stone.

“We don’t have near enough people working right now. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “It’s tough until we stop paying them not to work, we’ll start getting people back.”

Ernst praised Governor Kim Reynolds for eliminating the federal unemployment benefit in Iowa, one way to urge people to get back to work.

“If there are laborers who want to work but don’t have the skills, we have a lot of different programs that we could encourage them to participate in to get them gainfully employed,” she offered.

Another reason for the worker shortage, Ernst said, is the fact that the State of Iowa is not growing, and continued affects from the pandemic.

“When people left the workforce, lot of them have been enabled to stay out of the workforce,” she said.