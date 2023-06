Senior Emma Althoff gets a high five from a middle school student, as Mya Postel follows.



Monticello Middle School students greet the Class of 2023 during the annual school walkthrough event May 24. (Photos by Pete Temple)



Soon-to-be graduates (from left) Maddie Parmenter, Aleasha Schilling, Ella Glawatz and Grace Cooksley walk through Carpenter School on May 24.