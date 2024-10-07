Seven candidates compete for ’24 GJCF Queen

One week from now, on Tuesday, July 16, the 2024 Great Jones County fair Queen and Princess will be crowned on stage.

Before that can happen, though, the seven candidates for Fair Queen took part in the 24th Annual GJCF Queen Contest on July 7.

Co-organizers Abby Jaeger and Mikinzie Smith introduced the candidates as they took part in on-stage skits, a formal gown presentation, and on-stage questions. Prior to the public portion of the event, the candidates also took part in individual and group interviews with the panel of judges.

This year’s candidates are:

• Myra Wilson

• Annie Schlarmann

• Sarah Dietsch

• Kendall Siebels

• Alyssa Wickman

• Addison Appelhans

• Dani Gravel

The elite sponsor of the Queen Contest is Dr. Nathan Hein and Dr. Joanna Mangold.

This year’s judges are: Kalayna Durr, 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen; Al Wulfekuhle, owner of G&W Pork, past-president of the Iowa Pork Producers, and president of the National Pork Board; and Sherri (Siegel) Rose, who has modeled all over the world for 25 years.

“We came together with one goal in mind, for each of these girls to enjoy the process and learn some delicate life skills that they can take with them as they grow,” Jaeger said.

“What a pleasure it has been getting to know this incredible group of young women,” added Smith. “We were beyond impressed with each of them.”

For their skit, each candidate shared insight into “what the GJCF means to me.”

Dietsch was assisted on stage by her younger sister, Emma, as the two prepared their wardrobes for each day of the GJCF.

“We all know, it truly takes a woman 10 days to get ready,” said Dietsch.

Wilson, who’s been involved in dance for many years, performed a dance routine on stage.

“As seen at the fair, the 4-H and FFA members showcase their talents in the barns. That’s their passion,” Wilson said. “For you, I’m going to share my passion.”

Schlarmann, who is also in dance, performed a routine to “Come On Over Baby” by Christina Aguilera as she showcased the different aspects of the fair.

Siebels welcomed her father and fair board member, Darin, on stage for her podcast “Behind the Blue Corduroy.”

Gravel invited two of her friends on stage for a round of GJCF Wheel of Fortune. The puzzle revealed the theme for this year’s GJCF: “The Tradition Lives On.”

Appelhans went “live” with her TV show “Every Day Jones County,” where she highlighted the “Five Best days of Summer.”

Wickman portrayed Miss Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus” cartoon series as she led her students throughout the highlights of the fairgrounds.

As the candidates got ready for the formal gown portion of the evening, former GJCF Queens in the audience were introduced: Katie Zumbach, 2003; Ellen Schlarmann, 2015; Karli Recker, 2021; and Reagan Schneiter, 2022.

The 2023 GJCF royalty also shared some highlights from their year of representing the GJCF.

“This last year was truly life-changing and I’m so thankful for all of the wonderful memories,” said 2023 GJCF Princess Taylor Gassman.

“I had the incredible honor of serving as the 20234 GJCF Queen,” said Emily Meyer. “I never could have imagined the adventures this crown would bring me this past year. This evening, you will hear us use the word “contest” rather than “pageant.” This is so much more than a beauty pageant. I personally have grown so much from this experience.”

Each of the candidates came on stage to answer two questions from the 2023 fair royalty: Tell us your favorite thing about yourself and who is your role model?

Dietsch: “I love my personability.

“My role model would be my mother.”

Wilson: “My ability to talk to adults.”

“My role model is my dad.”

Schlarmann: “I’m a very hard-working person.”

“My role is my sister.”

Siebels: “I love that I’m always willing to learn about everyone around me.”

“My role model would be my mother.”

Gravel: “When I go in, I go all in. I love and I love very hard.”

“My role model is my mom.”

Appelhans: “My favorite thing is that I’m involved in so many different things that require getting dressed up hanging out on the barns.”

“My role models are my parents.”

Wickman: “How good I am with kids.”

“My role model is my mom.”

During the contest, the public was asked to vote on their favorite skit of the night. Queen candidate Dani Gravel won “People’s Choice.”