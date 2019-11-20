Seven local veterans awarded QOV

Published by admin on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 2:24pm
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, seven local veterans received Quilts of Valor courtesy of Kim and Pat Tauke.
The quilts were presented during the annual Veterans Day soup supper in Monticello.
Kim shared the history of the QOV organization, noting to date, over 230,000 quilts have been awarded to veterans nationwide.
