Seventh annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ fills a need in Jones Co.

This year marks the seventh annual Shop with a Cop event in Jones County. The program started in 2017 and is still going strong knowing the need is out there.

The Jones County Family Council and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children (CPPC) come together to offer the program to middle school students (fifth through eighth grade) throughout the county. The program serves students in the Monticello, Anamosa, Midland, and Olin school districts.

“The students who take part are selected by the schools’ personnel,” noted Sherri Hunt with the Family Council. “We just feel these schools know the kids best and who can benefit from the program.”

Shop with a Cop is held at Walmart in Anamosa. This year the dates will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. Students and area law enforcement come together, walk the aisles, and shop for the student’s immediate family and loved ones. It also gives the students the opportunity to feel safe going to and talking with law enforcement if they should ever have to go to them in a time of need. It’s about building a relationship and knowing that members of the law enforcement agencies are good people.

Both the Family Council and CPPC work together to prevent child abuse and protect children.

Those law enforcement agencies taking part in Shop with a Cop include:

• Monticello Police Department

• Anamosa Police Department

• Jones County Sheriff’s Office

• Iowa State Patrol

• Anamosa State Penitentiary

Each year, Hunt has a goal of serving 60 middle schoolers throughout Jones County. In the past, each student was given a $100 gift card to buy Christmas gifts for their family members. There is always a little left over for the student to purchase something special for themselves as well.

This year, Hunt hopes to give each student a $125 gift card to spend.

Shop with a Cop is a program that’s supported by donations and grants. Hunt has been able to secure grants from Walmart and DuTrac Community Credit Union. She’s also received donations from churches and private individuals.

Donations are still being accepted to help these students have a Merry Christmas. Donations can be sent to the Jones County Family Council, P.O. Box 472, Anamosa, IA 52205. They can also be dropped off at both the Monticello and Anamosa police stations or the Sheriff’s Office, designating the funds for “Shop with a Cop.”

“The needs continue,” urged Hunt. “Kids need these important connections to know that there is someone to turn to in time of crisis. And we continue to instill in our kiddos the importance of giving to others.”

To find out more about Shop with a Cop or the Family Council, contact Hunt at sherri.hunt@jonescountyiowa.gov.