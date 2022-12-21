Several illnesses spreading in Jones County

Jess Wiedenhoff, Jones County Public Health director, updated the board on the many illnesses sweeping the county.

“It’s not good news,” she prefaced. “We have high numbers of illnesses across the county, not just mild symptoms. A few people are ending up in the ER.”

Wiedenhoff said these illnesses are hitting people of all ages, not just young children and older adults.

“It’s not just COVID either,” she added.

The span of illnesses includes:

• COVID

• RSV

• Influenza

• Norovirus

• Strep throat

• And unspecified illnesses

Wiedenhoff said Emergency Management has been helping to distribute PPE to the facilities that need it, such as care centers and schools.

Speaking of schools, if a district has a 10 percent or more absenteeism rate, that gets reported to the state.

“We’ve had quite a few of that in the last few days,” said Wiedenhoff.

JCPH has been sharing community mitigation guidelines, hoping to educate people, via social media.

“We need help reducing the spread as much as we can right now,” urged Wiedenhoff. “School staff are once again going above and beyond dealing with this. School staff are working weekends to deep clean again. We’re all doing what we can.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the COVID symptoms are the same as the last couple of years.

“They’re much the same,” said Wiedenhoff. “It’s difficult with everything going on; it’s a mixture of symptoms with the cold and flu. It’s harder to identify at first.”