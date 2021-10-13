Several streets up for crack sealing projects

Several crack-sealing street repair projects were approved by the Monticello City Council, Oct. 4, during their regular meeting.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler presented a bid to the council from Kluesner Construction, Inc.

A total of $35,989.78 is proposed to being spent on the following streets:

• Tower View Court from W. Sixth Street to the cul-de-sac

• Bruce Allen Drive from W. Sixth Street to the end

• N. Main Street from First Street to the older/newer asphalt just north of Third Street

• N. Main Street from the older/newer asphalt just north of Third Street to the river bridge

• S. Main Street from Highway 38/Oak Street to E. South Street

• . Main Street from E. South Street to Southhaven Drive

• S. Main Street from Southhaven Drive to Bodensteiner Implement

Kahler explained the goal is to get these projects done yet this fall “before the water causes a problem.”

Mayor Brian Wolken asked whether residents could also take advantage of Kluesner being in town to have their driveways sealed. Kahler said those residents just need to get in touch with him and he’ll line the work up.

With several other streets in town also needing attention, Council member Scott Brighton asked why Kahler selected the streets he did.

“Are they not bad enough to do now?” asked Brighton. “Why wait?”

Kahler said those projects not selected this season would certainly carry over into the next construction season. He said they typically spend between $25,000 and $35,000 on crack sealing each season.

“We wanted to get the worst done this year,” he said.