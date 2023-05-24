Sewer plant plans, estimate approved for bid

During the May 15 Monticello City Council meeting, a public hearing was held and the council approved the plans and specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost for the new wastewater treatment facility (sewer plant).

It comes at an estimated cost of $17.5 million.

As has been mentioned before in association with this project, this is three years in the making; three years of "preparation, engineering, and financing the items necessary to go to bid on the construction of the DNR-mandated new wastewater treatment plant."

On May 18, a pre-bid meeting took place at the current sewer plant the with engineer, Snyder & Associates, to meet with interested contractors.

On June 1, bids will be opened at 10 a.m. virtually. S&A will present a bid tab to the city with their recommendation for a contractor. That information will be sent to the USDA for their review.

During the June 5 council meeting, the council will receive an update on the bid results. By the June 19 meeting, the council should be in a position to award a bid for the project, pending USDA approval.

Depending on how fast the contracts and documents are signed, that paperwork could be filed in July.

"We were behind where we want to be, but we are on track to get construction going," commented City Administrator Russ Farnum. "We could move dirt as easy as August, depending on the award of a contract."

No public comment was made during the hearing.

The council approved the project.