Sewer plant project hits a snag

The contractor working on the new wastewater treatment plant/sewer plant project has run into some major issues.

During the May 6 Monticello City Council meeting, Nick Eisenbacker, with City Engineer Snyder & Associates, explained the situation…

“They (Bill Bruce Builders) started to grade for one of the buildings, and in doing so, they started to unearth some chucks of concrete and a tire dump site,” said Eisenbacker. “Those tires would be anywhere from 5 to 20 feet down in the ground. Unfortunately, those tires were in the deepest part, underneath one of the (proposed) buildings. There would be concern with excessive settlement once we build one of the buildings.”

He said they considered a number of options. One, leave the new building in place according to plans, which would require over-excavation of the area. Another, move the building 50 feet to the northwest, which would require some additional fill, and redesign of the foundation.

Two other options included doing geopiers or installing a deeper foundation. Eisenbacker said those two options are the most expensive.

The council approved a change order in an amount not to exceed of $833,332.30 to relocate the proposed building.

“Part of the change order was the extending of the completion date and time based on the work (that was held up) towards the end of March,” added Eisenbacker. “They really haven’t been able to do a lot. And this gives them time to schedule with the subcontractors.”

This change order also includes an amendment to the city’s Professional Services Agreement with Snyder & Associates, which is based on an hourly rate.

In April, the council approved the agreement at a cost of $57,000. The proposed amendment is for $72,000.

“The bulk of this is really our observation time, which is an hourly rate,” said Eisenbacker.