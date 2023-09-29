Sewer plant project scaled back for favorable bids

In June, the City of Monticello saw some unfortunate news when they collected bids for a new waste water treatment facility (sewer plant). Bids came in 25 percent over budget and the project estimate of $17.5 million.

The council voted to reject all bids and rebid the project for a more favorable construction timeline and favorable bids. This came at the recommendation of the city engineers at Snyder & Associates.

During the Sept. 19 Monticello City Council meeting, the council took steps to rebid the entire project.

The council approved setting a date for the public hearing, a date for the project letting, approving the form of notice on the proposed plans, specifications, and contract, estimated cost, and notice to bidders.

With these new plans, the city engineer scaled back some of the scope of the project in terms of less pavement, eliminating the recirculation loop, and eliminating the truck wash feature.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said hopefully all of these changes result in a better construction timeline and more favorable bids.

On Sept. 19, a notice to bidders was posted on the city’s website.

A public hearing will be held during the Oct. 1 council meeting regarding the plans, specs, and estimated cost of the sewer plant project.

A pre-bid meeting will take place on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at the sewer plant.

A virtual bid opening will be held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. The bid tab, engineer’s recommendation, and city attorney’s recommendation will be sent to the USDA for review. That’s a two- to three-week process.

The city engineer will provide an update on the bid results to the council during their Nov. 6 meeting. The council can vote to award the project during the Nov. 20 meeting.

Farnum said this timeline all depends on the USDA review.