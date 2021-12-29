Shaffer enjoys ‘puppy guardian’ role for service dog organization

“They’re angels without wings.”

Nancy Shaffer of Anamosa uses those eloquent words to describe the dogs who are part of the non-profit IOWA (Inspiring Our Warriors of America) Service Dogs.

Right now, Shaffer serves as a “puppy guardian” to Matty, a 9-month-old black lab.

“She was named in honor of Matt York, a veteran from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department,” explained Shaffer.

IOWA Service Dogs is based out of Des Moines. They exist to provide service dogs to first responders and veterans at no cost.

Earlier this month, the very first Warriors (recipients of a service dog) received their service from the organization. One, Garland Shirley of Dubuque, is a retired firefighter and paramedic who is now the head softball coach at Clarke University. Shirley was training for an ice water rescue when ice water entered his lungs. He was forced to medically retire in 2009. The other, Steve Vincent of Maquoketa, is an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq twice between 2003-10. Due to a head injury he also medically retired and was honorably discharged in 2012.

Shaffer learned about IOWA Service Dogs through Facebook.

“They’re unique to Iowa,” she said of their specific mission toward veterans and first responders.

There are several reasons Shaffer reached out to the organization to learn about how she could get involved. One, their dogs go to Warriors in Eastern Iowa. Two, her father, Jack Day, who was a veteran, was one of the first military members to enter a concentration camp during WWII.

“That affected him greatly,” she recalled. “He found comfort with dogs.”

Three, Shaffer was drawn to the idea that first responders also deal with traumatic situations, just like a service member.

“My husband Mike and son Jake volunteered with the Anamosa Fire Department,” she shared. Mike also volunteered with the ambulance service. “Jones County has many dedicated people serving as first responders. It is always comforting to see a familiar face in time of need. Responding to calls that involve people you know surely must be rewarding, but I would imagine stressful at the same time.

“It is important for veterans and first responders to take care of their mental health,” continued Shaffer, noting why IOWA Service Dogs is such a needed service. “I am honored to be associated with an organization that cares about the wellbeing of veterans and first responders and their families.”

Shaffer started the process of becoming a puppy guardian back in March. Following the application, someone conducts a home visit to make sure the applicant feels comfortable training the service dog, as well as the person’s family.

“They want to make sure your home is safe,” added Shaffer. “It’s kind of like what a foster parent might go through.”

Such a role entails fostering a service dog, taking the dog to weekly training classes, and taking the dog out and about to interact in different situations with the public.

“It’s a thorough process,” she said.

The Shaffers are no stranger to having a dog, or two, in their home. And Shaffer herself has trained two other therapy dogs through a different organization.

“People recognize that Matty is a service dog in training,” she said as Matty quietly and patiently sat at her feet during this interview at a coffee shop in Anamosa. “It’s about educating people so there’s no confusion between a service dog and an emotional support and therapy dog.”

Shaffer explained that a service dog provides a specific purpose for someone in need. An emotional support dog is much like a pet in one’s home.

“Service dogs are pretty much allowed anywhere,” she said.

All of the dogs IOWA Service Dogs works with to train for potential Warriors are purebred.

“They get their dogs from a reputable breeder,” said Shaffer. “They provide the baseline testing, and the dogs are tested again before they’re handed off to a Warrior. They give only healthy dogs (to a Warrior).”

She said the program works with just lab breeds right now, due to their motivation.

Shaffer was paired with Matty in May when she was about 8 weeks old. In July, the dogs start to work with and train with their Warrior.

“Ideally they spend about a year and a half with their guardian,” she said.

Shaffer not only take Matty around town in Anamosa, but to Cedar Rapids for training classes with other service dogs.

Shaffer uses a “clicker” to assist in Matty’s training, because she explained the device is quicker than one’s voice in giving commands.

“It’s not all about work,” she said. “We have some down-time, too.”

Once a dog hits the 2-year mark, they can be handed over to their Warrior.

Through her work training service dogs, Shaffer said she’s met some wonderful people. That holds true with IOWA Service Dogs as well.

“You meet fantastic people when dogs are involved,” she said.

Because the organization does not charge Warriors who receive a dog, there are a lot of expenses associated with their work. They also reimburse the guardians for their time and commitment as well.

“It costs $20,000 for them to get a dog until it’s time for placement,” shared Shaffer of the two-year process. “Warriors are not expected to raise any of that money.”

Shaffer’s costs are also covered, which is why donations are so important.

“There is such a huge need for these dogs,” she said.

Shaffer doesn’t consider her role as huge time commitment. She and her husband own their own plumbing business, which means she has the time and even brings Matty to the office.

“She’ll (Matty) will make a difference in someone’s life,” Shaffer said fondly. “Someone will have the support they need and be able to go out with his/her family and enjoy life. It’s all because of a well-trained dog.”

IOWA Service Dogs is seeking puppy guardians in the Eastern Iowa area who might be interested in working with their organization. To express interest or to donate toward their cause, visit iowaservicedogs.org.