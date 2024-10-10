Shannon joins MPD

In mid-September, the Monticello Police Department (MPD) welcomed a new face with the department: Keanan Shannon of Mount Vernon.

During the Sept. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of Shannon, with a start date of Sept. 16.

Before coming to Monticello, Shannon worked for the Garner, Iowa, Police Department.

“I wanted to work closer to my hometown,” he said of pursuing a law enforcement job closer to Mount Vernon.

As it turns out, Shannon’s father, Doug, is the current chief of police for the Mount Vernon/Lisbon area.

Shannon attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and is a certified police officer. He graduated from the academy in December 2020, having attended right in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was terrible,” he shared of the experience.

His first three weeks were online. He spent 10 weeks on-site at the academy in Johnston.

“We were all segregated in case someone got COVID,” he shared.

The remaining three weeks were also online.

Other than working in Garner, Shannon worked for Hamilton County Conservation as a park ranger. Prior to becoming certified, he spent four summers working for the DNR in Okoboji and the Coralville Reservoir (Lake).

As for why Shannon pursued a career in law enforcement, “I enjoy it; I’m an avid outdoorsman. I like the flexibility of being outside and driving (patrolling) around town versus sitting in an office.”

With so many law enforcement agencies across Iowa hiring, Shannon admitted the MPD was top on his list of agencies he wanted to work for.

“The proximity to family helped,” he said. “And I respect the service that Monticello has built.”

Shannon knew of Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith and was familiar with the community and Jones County as a whole.

In the few weeks he’s been on the job, Shannon has spent time riding around town with other officers to further become acquainted with Monticello.

“I have a wide variety of experience with different law enforcement situations,” he said of what he brings to the MPD. “I’ve done boat patrol and conservation, and have been through multiple trainings.”

Right now, Shannon, his wife, and their 2½-year-old daughter reside with his parents in Mount Vernon. They plan to move to the Monticello or Cascade areas once suitable housing becomes available.

When he’s not on the job, Shannon thoroughly enjoys spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and mushroom-hunting.

“Our daughter loves to go fishing,” he said fondly.