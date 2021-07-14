Sheriff’s Deputy looks to donate sick leave to co-worker with cancer

Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Miller was present at the July 6 board of supervisors meeting to discuss the idea of sheriff’s deputies (and potentially county employees) donating their sick leave to another county employee.

Miller prefaced by sharing that Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Denniston was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Miller said knowing the uphill battle Denniston will soon face with taking time off work and needing to still provide for his family, he asked about offering up his own sick time.

Miller said his own wife battled breast cancer twice, so he knows how cancer can impact not just one person, but their family as well.

“I understand the need for sick time,” he said. “He (Denniston) will be out of sick time in two months, and he has mouths to feed.”

Miller said Denniston will also have several months of recovery ahead of him following treatments.

“This is long-term,” he added. “I don’t want him to have to think about coming back (to work) just to pay his bills. We need to ensure our deputies are taken care of.”

Miller suggested deputies could compile their sick time into a separate account that any deputy (or county employee) could utilize when an emergency situation arises, not just in this singular case.

“I think giving of our sick time is reasonable,” continued Miller. “It’s a simple donation to a cause of this magnitude.”

County Auditor Whitney Hein said she would contact HR to see if there were a sample policy available to modify to meet Jones County’s needs.

Miller said he suggested the use of sick time because every county employee has the ability to build up such time.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked whether there would be a timeframe placed on when the donated sick time has to be used.

“I think it needs to be a running account,” Miller said. “He could have the time as he needs it.”

He said being diagnosed with cancer isn’t the same as having a cold or the flu.

“There could be years of treatment and tests,” he said. “If he doesn’t feel good, he shouldn’t feel he has to come to work. We need to let him use it freely.”

“This is something we should have had a long time ago,” added Supervisor (and former chief deputy) Jeff Swisher. “But we shouldn’t just limit it to deputies.”

Wanting to see a draft policy on the matter, the board tabled any decision for the time being.

“I fully support this, and am more than happy to work on a Jones County-specific policy,” offered County Attorney Kristofer Lyons.