Sheriff’s Office, state, FBI investigating Wyoming ATM theft

The Jones County Sheriff's Office received a call on Wednesday, March 26, at 5:11 a.m. from an alarm company reporting an ATM alarm going off at 501 W. Webster St. in Wyoming. This is a satellite drive-up ATM location for Citizens State Bank in Wyoming. The main branch is located at 114 W. Main St., Wyoming.

Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said his office is aware of when the incident took place, but they are not releasing that information at this time.

"There was a delay," she explained. "With any of these alarm companies, most (calls) of these do not go directly to the sheriff's office. They go through their company and their company will typically contact whatever agency it falls into, and the keyholder. So there is a delay in that process."

The responding deputy arrived on scene at 5:13 a.m. The deputy located an F350 Super Duty black pickup truck attached by a chain to the drive-through ATM. The truck was abandoned on the bank property. A quick search of the property did not locate any persons or suspects. An ongoing investigation has revealed that the F350 Super Duty truck had been stolen from within the City of Wyoming prior to the incident at the bank. The stolen vehicle and a chain were then used in an attempt to gain access to money contained in the ATM machine. During this process, the ATM became dislodged from its mount and came to rest in the grass on bank property. The ATM machine was severely damaged during this incident. If money was stolen from the machine, it will not be made public at this time as to not jeopardize the investigation. The owner of the truck used in the ATM incident is cooperating with the investigation and is not suspected of any involvement. No entry was attempted or made into the building on the property.

Graver said there were two vehicles involved in the incident: the stolen truck, which was left on scene and another vehicle they are not identifying at this time.

"We've slowly been able to piece things together, both prior to and after the incident," offered Graver. "What I can tell you is video footage has been very helpful, footage from areas around town. It doesn't matter what the crime is, we often rely on the public being willing to share ring camera footage. A lot of people are very good about providing access or giving us video when we're asking for it."

No arrests have been made, and this is still a very active investigation. The Jones County Sheriff's Office is currently communicating with local, state, and federal partners. The Sheriff's Office is aware of other incidents of similar crimes and is working to determine if this is part of a state of nationwide network.

Graver said the state's Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center were immediately contacted for assistance on this crime and similar crimes of this nature, whether within Iowa or outside of the state.

"We do see ATM thefts; they do happen," he said. "They're probably more frequent than the public is aware of. What we typically see is they are groups who are moving from state to state. We've been in contact with the FBI.

Graver said it's typical of these types of crimes for people to use stolen or rented vehicles.

"It makes it more difficult, going state to state to state, to be able to connect these crimes," he said. "Some of these groups are very sophisticated with these types of crimes."

The Sheriff's Office is still encouraging people, if they believe they have information or a video related to this incident, to contact their office at 319-462-4371 ext. 2.